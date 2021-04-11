The Junta de Andalucía promotes the management of aid to the self-employed with Blue Prism | News | Market

Blue prism has promoted the management of aid to the self-employed offered by the Ministry of Employment, Training and Self-Employed Work of the Junta de Andalucía to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to the provider’s software, the Ministry of Employment has mobilized more than 102 million euros in aid and made the payment of 100% of the favorable applications, reaching 125,516 beneficiaries in 2020. Likewise, this technology will be in charge of managing a grant line recently approved by the Junta de Andalucía, which will support the maintenance of employment of about 145,000 workers from some 45,000 companies that have been affected by the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) with 270.5 million euros.

The Junta de Andalucía promotes the management of aid for the self-employed with Blue Prism.

In addition to speeding up the granting of aid, the implementation of intelligent automation by public bodies such as the Junta de Andalucía has favored the generation of valuable employment in the region with the creation of different work centers focused on this technology. The manufacturer has also made available to the Board the entire battery of resources available on its website for free in terms of training actions on training in intelligent automation technology, which the Employment Department may integrate into its Vocational Training for Employment channels, aimed at employed and unemployed workers.

This implementation has allowed the agile processing of aid to self-employed workers, to offer them liquidity when they most needed it to face payments such as social security contributions or rent payments. Thus, the call for direct grants of 1,000 euros was closed on November 29 of last year, with a record number of applications received in a public call, with more than 95,000 in just 10 days. Intelligent automation has made it possible to order, classify and instruct the requests received, thus making it possible to quickly resolve all the aids. To achieve this, more than 17 Blue Prism digital workers have spent 24 hours a day managing administrative files, processing 2,500 files a day and allowing payment to be made in the shortest time possible. In just one month the first favorable resolutions began to be paid, closing the year with the issuance of 64,530 payments, which has involved the mobilization of 64,530,000 euros.

Automation also prompted the processing of aid of 300 euros aimed at the self-employed previously launched in April. This procedure was carried out in a period of 3 months, instead of the more than 9 months estimated for a traditional procedure.

Another extraordinary measure has been the granting of rental aid, destined to cover the rental expenses that the self-employed have to face in their businesses, with 1,200 euros for self-employed workers in general and with 4,000 euros for those in the nightlife and children’s leisure sectors. These benefits, which were convened in October last year, began to be resolved in December thanks to the automation of the processes, eventually issuing payments worth 11,446,800 euros, destined for 7,551 beneficiaries.

Furthermore, this implementation has made it possible reduce the cost of management in 1,334,000 euros to the Junta de Andalucía, releasing a large part of the 100,000 hours of public employees estimated for their management by some 238 officials and being able to dedicate them to tasks with more added value.

Job creation and free training

In addition to speeding up the granting of aid, the implementation of the intelligent automation of Blue Prism by the Andalusian Government has had a direct impact in terms of generating employment of value. Different partners of the company and service consultants have located or are locating their work centers in Seville, creating a pole for attracting talent in automation technology in the region. These centers are serving the Andalusian territory, but also the rest of Spain and international projects. On the other hand, the multinational has joined the promotion of the Professional Training for Employment programs of the Junta de Andalucía, and has offered free training actions in training in intelligent automation technology through Blue Prism University. It is an important lever for the recovery of employment through training in new technologies and professional retraining, which is added to the rest of the efforts of the Andalusian Government.

“We are very proud that, in a situation as complicated as the coronavirus crisis, our technology has allowed the Junta de Andalucía to be able to help the self-employed more quickly and efficiently, thus supporting many businesses,” he said. José Manuel García Gavilán, Country Manager of Blue Prism for Spain and Portugal. “We appreciate the trust of the Board, which has opted to apply intelligent automation to public services, demonstrating the advantages for citizens, and for the officials themselves,” Garcia concluded.

During the pandemic situation experienced in Spain, most of the administrations have deployed help lines in which, due to the impossibility of exercising prior controls, they have used the formula for providing responsible declarations by the beneficiaries. The Junta de Andalucía decided to innovate, managing the aid through the intelligent automation of Blue Prism, thus ensuring the rapid and correct application of public funds. “We have been pioneers in applying robotization for the payment of financial aid to such a large number of beneficiaries, and the project has been a real success. Never before has such a volume of applications been processed in such a short time. This agility has allowed us to get the subsidies to the self-employed when they need it most ”, he stated. Rocío Blanco, Minister of Employment, Training and Autonomous Work of the Junta de Andalucía.