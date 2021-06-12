The Junta de Andalucía blames “young people” and “families” for gambling: “We are always delegating”

The Minister of Education and Sports, Javier Imbroda, in the Andalusian Parliament. (Photo: María José López / Europa Press)

The Minister of Education and Sports of the Junta de Andalucía, Javier Imbroda, defended this Thursday in Parliament that the regional administration is “fighting” against addictive behaviors such as gambling with a program in which “more than 2,080 educational centers participate , with more than 900,000 students and that the next course will be offered again ”.

However, in his response to a question on the prevention of gambling in educational centers asked by Adelante Andalucía deputy Jesús Fernández, Imbroda has also blamed young people and their families for gambling addiction due to the proliferation of betting houses .

The head of Education has stated that “there is no magic formula” for all this and that “everyone has to be responsible.” Who has the responsibility here? Does the administration have it? Do the families have no responsibility in this? Young people who can choose this have no responsibility? Here we are always delegating the responsibility of each other. Is no one responsible for their actions? No one?”,

″ Do you think that a distance will mark the desire or not that there are some young people who want to participate in that? Do you think that will be enough, 150 meters or …? And with this, what do we do, we throw it into the river?

The Adelante Andalucía deputy has blamed him that “they are not doing enough” and has demanded more proposals because the pandemic has caused the “boom” in the gaming sector. In addition, he has asked the counselor “s …

