The Juno space probe gets closer than ever to Ganymede, the mysterious moon of Jupiter

On a historic mission, NASA’s Juno probe just flew over Ganymede, the largest moon in the Solar System.

On the afternoon of June 7, the Juno space probe orbiting Jupiter made the closest flyby of Ganymede in the last two decades: just 1,038 kilometers from the surface, NASA’s mission will capture photographs of the icy surface of the most massive moon in the Solar System and the only one with a known magnetic field.

According to NASA, this flyby carried out at a speed of 19 kilometers per second, “will offer information about the composition of the moon, its ionosphere, its magnetosphere and its ice cap ”.

Juno’s main instruments, the Ultraviolet Spectrograph (UVS), the Jovian Infrared Auroral Surveyor (JIRAM) and the Microwave Radiometer (MWR) will be in charge of analyzing the crust of water and ice Ganymede, obtaining data on its composition and temperatureexplains the space agency.

The probe’s most famous instrument, the JunoCam, will be in charge of collecting high resolution images that will be compared with the previous photographs of the Voyager and Galileo missions, looking for the changes that have occurred on the surface in the last 40 years. Changes in the terrain could help specialists estimate how common the impacts of objects against Jovian satellites are, especially the four largest (Io, Callisto, Ganymede and Europa).

Ganymede was discovered by Galileo in January 1610, after making different observations around Jupiter and noticing what he originally named a group of three fixed stars. After a few days, the astronomer realized that they were satellites orbiting the largest planet in the Solar System.

Beneath the icy surface, which extends up to 800 kilometers deep, Ganymede guards in its mantle a spherical layer of rock and an iron core, which generates its magnetic field.

Juno’s transit behind Ganymede is one of the key points of the flyby, which will allow us to learn more about the relationship between the ionosphere of the Jovian moon and the magnetosphere of Jupiter:

“As Juno passes behind Ganymede, the radio signals will pass through Ganymede’s ionosphere, causing small changes in frequency that must be picked up by two antennas. If we can measure this change, we could understand the connection between Ganymede’s ionosphere, its intrinsic magnetic field, and Jupiter’s magnetosphere, ”explains Dustin Buccino, signal analysis engineer for the Juno mission at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The change measurement must be received by the Deep Station Network 35, an antenna located in Canberra, Australia, which is part of NASA’s Deep Space Network (DSN) that communicates with the missions more beyond the moon.

