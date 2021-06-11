The Junior women’s final will also be between a Russian and a Czech

Women’s tennis tends to be very precocious since several teenagers start raiding the main leagues very young. In that sense, the two finalists of Roland Garros Junior They are just 16 years old and it so happens that they are of the same nationality as those who will fight to win the main draw of the professionals. So much so that the czech Linda Noskova (compatriot of Barbora Krejcikova) and Erika andreeva (Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova’s compatriot) advanced to the finish after beating Diana Shnaider and Oksana Selekhmeteva -both Russians-, respectively.