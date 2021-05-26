The juicy amount that Rocío Flores could be charging for each publication on Instagram

Little by little, and as her own fame has increased, Rocío Flores has made a career in Instagram, where every time he publishes more professional photos.

Defending his father on the sets, participating in Survivors and, more recently, being at the center of the controversy for the documentary series that Telecinco broadcasts about the life of his mother, Rocío Carrasco, with whom he has not had a relationship for almost a year. decade, have made the young woman’s life of a 180 degree turn and with it also su physical appearance and image, now more blonde, more stylized and fashionable.

That has resulted in a considerable increase in your number of followers on social media, practically doubling its previous figure. Thus the young He has gone from having about 400 thousand to adding almost 800 thousand, something that would bring him a juicy amount of money.

“I could be charging between 3,000 and 4,000 euros for each post on Instagram without any problem”

That is what they revealed this Tuesday in Sálvame, who contacted José Noblejas, an expert in social networks, who pointed out that very rarely do you see an increase in followers like this in such a short time.

Thus, he estimated that Antonio David’s daughter “could be charging between 3,000 and 4,000 euros for each post on Instagram without any problem”.