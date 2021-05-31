The Judiciary amends the Calvo Memory law and rejects his plan to typify the apology of Francoism

Judicial amendment to one of the major projects of the legislature of Carmen Calvo, first vice president of the Government: the democratic memory law. The text of the also Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory has been questioned in the draft that the General Council of the Judiciary plans to debate next Monday, June 7, since he doubts the legality of classifying as a criminal offense the exaltation of the Franco regime as it is protected by freedom of expression. For this reason, it questions the imposition of fines on public administrations that do not prohibit public acts of exaltation of the dictatorship, underlining the need to protect the right to assembly, and also doubts possible closure of the Francisco Franco Foundation.

The report has not been published yet and is pending approval, but the two members who have carried it out, the magistrates Roser Bach and Wenceslao Olea, hinder the immediate approval of the draft in its current terms, approved in August of last year. The judges point out that the apology of Francoism, if it does not involve the contempt or humiliation of its victims, is protected by freedom of expression, “even though they are ideas contrary to the values” of the Constitution.

The articles of the First Vice-presidency define as “contrary to democratic memory” -what it will not have, by itself, no legal consequence– Demonstrations that exalt the Franco dictatorship that involve “discrediting, disparaging or humiliating” the victims or their families. For the judges, this respects “the constitutional framework”, but both warn that this decision can become “an asymmetric protection” of the dignity of according to which victims.

Specifically, those of “other acts constituting human rights violations” in the period proposed by Calvo, which goes from the coup in 1936 to the approval of the Spanish Constitution of 1978, including the Civil War. Therefore, it asks the Executive to expand the definition of “Acts contrary to democratic memory” on the path of the resolution approved in September 2019 by the European Parliament, calling for a “common culture of historical memory” that rejects crimes of the “fascist and Stalinist” regimes.

Under this pretext, they also question the legal certainty of classifying as a very serious offense –with the consequent fines of up to 150,000 euros– that the public administrations do not adopt the “necessary measures” to prevent the demonstrations that exalt the dictatorship. They justify this approach based on the right of assembly and the Constitution, which, they say, endorses manifestations of the style, despite the fact that these “pursue objectives that may offend or annoy other people or groups.”

This constitutional argument would also hinder Calvo’s intention to extinguish the Francisco Franco Foundation. His proposal states that those that “do not pursue aims of general interest or carry out activities contrary to the same cannot be constituted as associations.” For the magistrates, this is not exhaustive, since it leaves the judge who must apply the rule “a very wide margin of appreciation”, in addition to recalling the fact that the law already requires that the purpose of any foundation be a general interest, “but not that all foundation activity must be in accordance with general interests.” In this sense, they ask that the administrative bodies of democratic memory be the ones that direct their requests to close foundations to the judges.

The report, which is not binding, similarly requests Calvo to narrow down the definition of victim given to those people who were persecuted “for political, ideological, thought or opinion, religious conscience or belief, sexual orientation and identity reasons.”

This is another of the novelties that the article incorporates with respect to the one approved in 2007, as it defines the concept of victim of civil war and dictatorship, although it must do so on an administrative level of recognition, protection and compensation.

The judges cite two judgments in which the Supreme Court said that the criminal proceedings investigating events that occurred in the war and in the postwar period were unfeasible, based on the prescription of the crime and on the amnesty law that was passed in 1977.

The two members of the CGPJ say that it is “consistent” with current jurisprudence to declare the repressive trials of the Franco regime null and void, an extreme which was already applied under the 2007 law, that declared illegitimate the sentences passed in the civil war and in the Franco dictatorship. Of course, they recommend that this nullity be applied only to those sentences that have a sanction.

The next steps of the law

The CGPJ report was the last one that was missing for the draft, approved in summer 2020, is elevated to the Council of Ministers, which will then refer it to the Congress of Deputies for processing. However, the deadlines given by the Government seem increasingly difficult to meet, as it was their intention to enter into force earlier. of the middle of the year. Before this writing, the Fiscal Council arrived, which endorsed the project although with division of its speakers.

The law also provides for the creation of a Prosecutor’s Office of the Democratic Memory Chamber in the Supreme Court that will investigate human rights violations from the coup to the Constitution, the creation of a DNA bank for the recognition of the victims and the teaching in Bachelor and Secondary subjects for students to study the “democratic past”.