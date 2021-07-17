The judicial system is criminal. ‘Naked Singularity’ trailer

Screen Media Films has released the official trailer for ‘Naked Singularity‘, a film based on the 2008 novel by Sergio De La Pava that in Spain we know as’ A naked singularity’. It is the first novel by the North American author of Colombian descent.

The story centers on Casi, a young and promising New York lawyer, son of Colombian immigrants, who lives in Brooklyn and works as a public defender in Manhattan; and that he has never lost a judgment. Never. Until his sense of justice and even his sense of self begin to crack, and his world is transformed.

John Boyega, Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgard, Ed Skrein, Linda Lavin, Tim Blake Nelson, Robert Bogue, Robert Christopher Riley and Liza Colon-Zayas are the protagonists of this film that, after its world premiere last April at the Festival San Francisco Film International, hitting theaters in the United States on August 6, followed by a VOD release on August 13.

Chase Palmer, who wrote the successful adaptation of ‘It’, has sat in the director’s chair, reviewing a script previously written by David Matthews (‘Vinyl’). Scott Free Productions produces the project together with 3311 Productions and Tony Ganz.

