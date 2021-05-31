The Judicial Power maintains that the apology of the Franco regime is “freedom of expression”

The cross of the Valley of the Fallen. (Photo: Denis Doyle via Getty Images)

The proposed report of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) on the draft of the Democratic Memory Law questions whether a foundation can be closed for advocating Francoism, since, although they are ideas contrary to constitutional values, they are protected For freedom of expression.

This is the opinion reflected in their report by the members Roser Bach and Wenceslao Olea, a draft that endorses with nuances the nullity of the sentences for political reasons of the Franco regime and that has been distributed to the rest of the members of the CGPJ so that they present their allegations. The plenary will study it on June 7.

These two members – who relieved those initially appointed by the CGPJ before their discrepancies to close an agreement – also question whether they want to sanction the administrations that do not prevent public acts of exaltation of the Franco regime and underline the need to protect the right of assembly.

In his opinion, protecting the dignity of the victims against messages that belittle or humiliate them and that exalt certain events of the past respects the constitutional order, but with this draft there is a risk of protecting the dignity of the different victims of that historical period.

In his opinion, the consideration of “acts contrary to democratic memory” should follow the guidelines of the European Parliament, when in 2019 it called for “a common culture of historical memory that rejects the crimes of fascist and Stalinist regimes, and of other totalitarian regimes. and authoritarians of the past (…) ”.

Regarding the right of assembly, they recall that the Constitutional Court established that “the peaceful nature of a meeting is not seen …

