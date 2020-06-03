The Professional Association of Magistrates (APM), the main professional association of magistrates in Spain, has requested I appeal to the Judiciary to protect the independence of judges and take steps to enable them to do their jobs without political pressure or interference. After learning that the dismissal of Colonel Pérez de los Cobos, dictated by Marlaska, occurred because the command did not want to “report the development of investigations and actions of the Civil Guard, in the operational framework and of the Judicial Police, for the purpose of knowledge” , the judges have warned that, “if such action is accredited, the judicial system has legal means to discharge responsibilities.”

“Any attempt to know, outside the authorized assumptions, the purpose, course, content or result of proceedings, or, more seriously, to influence its content” could mean “An interference in the judicial function likely to affect its principle of independence”, the judges state, in a new statement.

The indignation of judges and magistrates with the decision of the Minister of the Interior, “Protected, justified and supported by the Prime Minister” is more than evident. In the official note issued this Tuesday, the APM members assure that said behavior “is incompatible with the essential principles on which our rule of law is based, the separation of powers and the rule of law.” And, therefore, they ask the most organ of the Judiciary, chaired by Carlos Lesmes, to take the necessary measures to protect the judges.

Resignation or cessation

For its part, the Francisco de Vitoria Judicial Association (AJFV), the second professional entity of judges and magistrates in Spain, today demanded the resignation or immediate dismissal of the interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, after having “lost all legitimacy for any executive position” after the official document in which the General Director of the Civil Guard herself explained in writing that Colonel Pérez de los Cobos was recently dismissed by “Do not report the development of investigations and actions of the Civil Guard in the operational framework and of the Judicial Police for the purposes of knowledge”.

In an official statement, the AJFV representing more than 900 judges across the country, consider “unacceptable” that a democratic state allow a minister of the interior “to retaliate against a high command of the Judicial Police for not revealing police investigation actions within the framework of an investigation”.

Connoisseur of irregularity

In addition, the members of the judicial career who have called for the resignation of Marlaska, consider that all this is still most reprehensible in the case of the current interior minister, due to his status as magistrate.

“It is inadmissible for a magistrate to conduct himself in this way, because he responds to a knowledge of the irregularity and a clear will to modify the course of judicial investigations ”, they point out from AJFV. An attempt that, in his opinion, would allow the person under investigation -the Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco- to access a “privileged knowledge of what has been done that allows the investigators to explore lines of defense to counter” the accusations against them. , “Outside the channels established by law”.

Disqualification as a judge

The facts are very serious. “The Minister has lied and attempted against the separation of powers, by try to know the content of a Report in charge within the framework of proceedings that may lead, in the last instance, to declare criminal responsibilities of members of the Government of which he is a part, ”denounce from the Independent Judicial Forum (FJI).

So much so that, they assure, “what happened not only leaves him in evidence for the exercise of the position he carries out, but seriously compromises and delegitimizes him to return to exercise the judicial function«. The current Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, postponed the judicial career of which he was part as president of the Second Criminal Chamber of the National Court, to join the Executive of Pedro Sánchez, in the previous legislature.

From the Independent Judicial Forum they demand “reforms to guarantee an effective separation of powers that reinforce judicial independence” and ask “that end revolving doors that allow to pass from the judiciary to politics, and return to the judiciary, without any restriction or caution “, in exchange for a great toll:” the citizen’s trust in the Judicial Power “.

“The facts that we have known today are yet another example of the need for the criminal investigation is conducted by an independent authority, with all the means at their disposal, including a judicial police that depends organically and not only functionally, on judges and magistrates ”, they add from FJI in a forceful institutional statement.