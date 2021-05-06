The judges of the League who do not play ‘nothing’

The fight for the Santander League title is on fire. There are four candidates to lift the league title with four days remaining for the conclusion of the championship: Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona Y Seville, although Julen Lopetegui’s men will play their pending match for this day against him on Monday. Athletic. After the direct duels next weekend, the four will have three days of heart attack in which the champion of a League that opposes being historic will be decided.

Then, part of the eyes will be focused on the teams that will face the four contenders for the title in the last three meetings. Some of them will do it by risking absolutely everything, but others will face it with their objective accomplished. One detail can change everything in the fight for the 20/21 League: these will be the judges of the League in the last three battles of Atlético, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla.

Atlético de Madrid’s rivals

Atlético de Madrid will arrive as leader at the Camp Nou. He suffered a lot before him Elche in the Martínez Valero, but the objective was fulfilled. Much of his chances of being champion go through the match against Barcelona, ​​although he will still have three games left after the Camp Nou League final. The rojiblancos will play the last three days against the Real society, Osasuna Y Valladolid.

In principle, the only one of them who will not risk anything but their pride – which is not a little – will be Osasuna. With 40 points in their locker, the reds are virtually saved. Except for a major surprise, they will arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano on the penultimate day with their homework done. For its part, logic invites us to think that Real society will face Atlético with the Europa League qualification at stake and the Valladolid on the last day playing the permanence in the First Division.

The rivals of Real Madrid

Few believed that Madrid would reach the final stretch of the season with the possibility of signing a double of great merit. Despite more than 50 injuries and a very tight schedule, Zinedine Zidane’s men will play this week for the Champions League final against him Chelsea and much of his chances of winning the League against Sevilla. Later, grenade, Athletic club Y Villarreal they will wait for you in a League of Infarct final.

Well known is the motivation with which the League teams face the games against him. Real Madrid. However, of the three teams in recent days, only the Villarreal Your goal of the season will be played, provided you do not sign your qualification for the Europa League in previous matches. In the case of grenade, whatever is not winning against him Betis the next game would be to say goodbye to his few options to be in Europe the following season. The Athletic, meanwhile, it is almost impossible.

Barcelona’s rivals

Barcelona won at the Mestalla to keep their chances of winning the League intact. Those of Ronald Koeman cling to the league championship to sign an unthinkable double at the beginning of the season. After facing the match against him Athletic, will visit the Ciutat de Valencia to face the I raised, they will receive Celta Vigo and they will end the season with their visit to Ipurúa.

In the case of the Catalans, they could be the only ones to face each other in the last three days against three rivals who do not play anything: the I raised has salvation very close, the Celta Vigo He has already certified it and everything points to the Eibar He will reach the last day with no options to continue in the First Division. Of course, all of them will play their pride against a Barça that wants this League.

Sevilla’s rivals

The only one of the candidates for the title who has five days ahead. This Monday, those of Julen Lopetegui receive the Athletic club with the aim of adding a victory to face his visit to Alfredo di Stéfano with the possibility of being closer to the title. Later, these are his rivals in the last three championship days: Valencia, Villarreal Y Alaves.

Very demanding calendar for Sevilla, perhaps the most complicated. However, the feeling is that the people of Seville are better physically than Atlético, Madrid and Barcelona. All this with the motivation that supposes on the banks of the Guadalquivir to be fighting for the title at this point. Regarding their rivals, in principle all of them will play everything in the last matches: Valencia certify salvation once and for all, Villarreal the Europa League and Alavés their permanence in the First Division.