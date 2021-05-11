The judges disagree after the alarm: what restrictions are proportional?

(Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Some regional courts believe that setting a curfew to fight the pandemic is a restriction of a fundamental right proportional to the end pursued and others believe that less harmful instruments must be applied to the whole of the citizenry. The judges disagree and the regional governments look to the Supreme Court.

It will be in their hands to decide what restrictive measures of rights the communities can adopt once the state of alarm has concluded, since the Canary Islands have decided to appeal to the high court when they see their initiatives overthrown.

The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, believes that the regional governments cannot agree on measures such as a curfew without a state of alarm and has recalled that, if they consider it necessary, they can always ask the central Executive to decree that state in their territory .

In any case, in his opinion, legal reforms are not necessary: ​​the communities have a “regulatory arsenal” to fight the pandemic without going to the point of restricting nighttime mobility, such as setting hours for bars, restaurants or shops; and there are already municipal ordinances that prohibit the bottles that have been seen this weekend in many cities.

“If there are all these problems of interpretation of the scope of the limits of the norms, of whether or not the state of alarm is necessary, it is because there is not enough certainty, there is not enough clarity in the law that we have today,” he said. stated for his part in an interview in “El País” the chief prosecutor for contentious-administrative matters of the Supreme Court, Pedro Crespo.

The judges who say ‘no’ to curfew

The Basque Government consulted the Superior Court of Justice of its community before even publishing its decree and the magistrates rejected both the curfew and the planned perimeter closures.

