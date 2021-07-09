The judge sends three of the four adult detainees to prison for the fatal beating of Samuel

One of the accused arrives at the police station (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

The head of the Court number 1 of Instruction of A Coruña has decreed provisional imprisonment communicated and without bail for three of the four detainees of legal age as alleged murderers of Samuel Luiz. It is about the three men, since it has ruled freedom for the fourth detainee, a woman who will have to appear in court after the Prosecutor’s Office did not request her admission to jail.

According to sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia, the four are being investigated as alleged perpetrators of a crime of homicide or murder, pending definition in the course of the investigation. In addition, two minors have been arrested today, one of them with a criminal record, for his alleged participation in the attack on Samuel that occurred at dawn from Saturday to Sunday in the city of Coruña.

In the case of minors, due to their age, it will be the Juvenile Court and not the Investigating Court No. 8 of A Coruña —which corresponds to the case—, which is in charge of their statements.

The police investigation continues its course and new arrests are not ruled out, although the case continues under summary secrecy.

A lynching

The recordings recorded at the time of the beating, published by Eldiario.es, show that Samuel was the victim of a lynching by a large group at various times. The 24-year-old is beaten for the first time by several people, then he can get up and try to flee to the other side of Avenida de Buenos Aires, while a mob chases him until they reach him and be cruel to him.

The crime has generated a wave of reactions in recent days throughout Spain, which has risen up against LGTBIphobia and demands justice for Samuel, his family and friends.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

