The judge releases Poli Díaz after a month in prison

Poli Díaz will be released from prison in the next few hours. This has been decreed by the Criminal Court number 30 of Madrid after the trial held this Wednesday and in which the ex-boxer, 53, participated by videoconference when he was in the Las Palmas Penitentiary Center. The former European champion had been in prison since May 4, when he went to renew his ID at a police station in the capital of Gran Canaria and the agents proceeded to his arrest due to a search and arrest warrant that weighed on him.

Díaz had not appeared for a trial for an assault dating from 2014 and preventive detention was decreed until the hearing was given.. At that time, his defense and his manager, Antonio Ricobaldi, tried to gather enough evidence for the judge to release him since “he had been reformed.” They asked him for three years in prison, but he will finally leave the Las Palmas Penitentiary Center. The defense of the ex-boxer did not want to specify more details of the sentence and through Ricobaldi they only confirmed that Poli “He will be released from prison between today and tomorrow.”

The entry into prison of Poli Díaz had put his possible return in check. His new promoter, UGC, wanted the ‘Potro de Vallecas’ to carry out an exhibition match, but for the moment the option is “paralyzed”, as acknowledged by said company to AS. Before going ahead with the project, they want the former boxer to close all pending matters he has with the law. Specific, Díaz still has two trials in which he is also asked for a prison sentence.