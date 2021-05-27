The judge refuses to suspend Juana Rivas’ sentence and orders her to be put in prison

Juana Rivas, in August 2017, after being released, before the courts of Granada. (Photo: AFP Contributor via Getty Images)

The Criminal Court 1 of Granada has agreed to the arrest and entry into prison of Juana Rivas, after the Supreme Court finally sentenced her to a sentence of two and a half years in prison for not having delivered her children to the father, the Italian Francesco Arcuri, in the summer of 2017. The Ideal newspaper of Granada has announced it.

The lawyer for this neighbor from Maracena (Granada), Carlos Aránguez, has indicated that this decision seems “very unfair” and, given that the pardon requested from the Government has not yet been resolved, he will present an appeal against the order of Judge Manuel Píñar.

The head of Criminal Court 1 of Granada was in charge of prosecuting Rivas in his day and has now been in charge of agreeing on his immediate admission to prison, once the Supreme Court ruled on this case.

Juana Rivas’s defense claims that her entry into jail may be “without effect” “as long as the aforementioned pardon is resolved,” as reported in a press release.

The facts

The events took place in the summer of 2017, when the mother remained unaccounted for a month with her two children so as not to hand them over to the father on the grounds of protecting them from him, the Italian Francesco Arcuri, who in 2009 was convicted of injuring her and which she reported again for abuse in 2016. After several requests for her to return her children and after her ex-partner denounced the disappearance, the defendant handed over the two children a month later in Granada.

The Hearing of Granada and the Criminal Court number 1 of Granada appreciated that the accused had committed two crimes of abduction of minors, one for each child, in breach of the judicial decisions that …

