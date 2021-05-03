The judge prohibits activities with minors to a parish priest who had 39 gigs of child pornography on his computer

A judge has banned the rector of a Barcelona parish, who was arrested last March after the computer scientist of a religious school of the Congregation of the Children of the Holy Family found child pornography on your computer, who carry out any type of activities with minors.

The head of the Court of Instruction number 7 of Barcelona, ​​which has opened a case against the parish priest for possession of child pornography, has imposed as a precautionary measure the prohibition of carrying out any type of activities with minors of age, as reported this Monday sources of the investigation.

The 63-year-old religious was arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra on March 17, although the arrest was without effect. Later he appeared in court, in a case in which the magistrate is pending the result of computer experts to analyze the content of your computer and your mobile phone.

The Congregation of the Children of the Holy Family of Barcelona opened a file with the parish priest and agreed on March 29 remove him cautiously from his duties, after the EFE revealed that he had been arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra accused of saving videos of child pornography, allegedly downloaded from the internet, on his computer.

A file to the computer

The congregation, to which the Jesús, Maria y Josep educational center, known as Pare Manyanet belongs, also opened a informative file to the computer that he found child pornography on the computer that the parish priest gave him to fix, considering that it attacked the privacy, privacy and image of the religious “in an unjust and unjustified manner.”

The information file, which has already been closed without anyone having complained about an invasion of their privacy, was opened “mandatory” within the framework of the procedure for the prevention of infractions and crimes of the Code of Conduct of all Pare Manyanet schools, according to sources in the congregation.

In the computer file it is detailed that it is the Jesús, Maria i Josep school in the Sant Andreu district of Barcelona that must decide the measures to adopt to prevent this worker from “harming” community members educational or “re-commit” acts that could constitute an offense and a crime.

As a result of the opening of this file, the religious college imposed, after the Easter holidays, teleworking the computer scientist, who has a permanent contract in the center and currently is on leave due to anxiety.

39 gigs with videos with pedophile content

The Mossos d’Esquadra were on the trail of the case when receiving a direct message on their social networks from the computer scientist in which he warned that the parish priest could dispose of pornographic images of minors, which he located when the religious left him the computer to repair it.

On the priest’s computer, the Mossos located 39 gigs with videos with pedophile content, downloaded from the internet, for which they arrested the religious as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of possession of child pornography, although at first the congregation denied that he had been arrested.

The technician, as detailed by the head of the Regulatory Compliance Unit of the Congregation of the Sons of the Holy Family in his file, considered that the images he found on the priest’s computer could lead to some kind of crime, for which he handed it over to the Mossos without their knowing it, nor did he notify the center’s management, which has reproached him.

“It was expected, as the protocol indicates, that at the same time the complaint was presented -to the Mossos-, (the computer technician) inform the management of the center to act immediately, “said the center’s management in a letter distributed to its educational community upon transcending the opening of the file.