The judge opens a trial against Rato for tax crimes, money laundering and corruption

Madrid, Jun 2 (EFE) .- The Court of Instruction number 31 of Madrid has opened oral proceedings against the former vice president of the Government Rodrigo Rato in the case that investigates the origin of his assets, for alleged crimes against the Public Treasury, money laundering and corruption between individuals.

In the car, known this Wednesday, Judge Antonio Serrano-Arnal rules out, however, adding an alleged continued falsehood and punishable insolvency, as requested by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office in his indictment.

The magistrate, who also opens a trial against a score of people, natural and legal, requires Rato to provide a guarantee of 65.1 million euros within a day to guarantee their possible civil liability.

On March 1, the head of the court decided to prosecute the former vice president of the Government and 16 other individuals, both natural and legal, for possible crimes of corruption in business, money laundering and alleged tax avoidance.

In that list was missing the former executive director of Bankia José Manuel Fernández Norniella, “friend” and supposed collaborator of Rato in the eyes of the investigators, although by mistake, since he is among the accused who will have to sit on the bench.

The opening of the oral trial is known just two months after the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office requested for the former minister prison sentences of between four and six years for each of the eleven crimes against the Public Treasury that he attributed, six years for money laundering, four for punishable insolvency, another four for corruption in business, and three for falsification of documents.

However, the judge now leaves out of the procedure the alleged crimes of punishable insolvency and continued falsehood, understanding that at no time neither the investigations nor the case itself have focused on such infractions.

It is, therefore, “to avoid surprise accusations that introduce into the procedure facts not subject to contradiction, thereby causing an effective material defenselessness of the accused.”

ELEVEN CRIMES AGAINST TREASURY, LAUNDERING AND CORRUPTION

Rato will be tried as the author of eleven crimes against the Public Treasury between 2005 and 2015, a crime of money laundering and another of corruption between individuals in the concession of Bankia’s advertising campaigns to the Zenith and Publicis agencies in their stage at the front of the entity.

The Prosecutor’s Office claims to have identified unjustified capital increases between 2005 and 2015 for a total amount of 15.6 million euros, in addition to returns from movable capital abroad not declared to the Treasury, and 7.4 million euros defrauded to the Agency Tax.

To this last figure should be added the taxation of professional services through their companies, with which the defrauded quotas would amount to 8.5 million euros.

He also sees “rational indications” that the former minister, being Bankia president, improperly charged commissions for the entity’s advertising contracts with Publicis and Zenith, related to the merger and IPO, which would have led to various companies achieving ” blur the origin of money. “

Along with Rato, among others, the lawyer Domingo Plazas; the one who was the administrator of several companies linked to Rato, Miguel Ángel Montero, or the former general secretary of Telefonica, Ramiro Sánchez de Lerín.

In the money laundering case there is also the one who was then his brother-in-law, Santiago Alarcó, while in the corruption between individuals there is Fernández Norniella, former “right hand” of the former minister; Rato’s secretary, Teresa Arellano; Miguel Ángel Montero; Sunday Plazas; the former director of External Communication of Bankia Miguel Robledo, and one of his employees, Beatriz Colomer.

For their part, the companies Publicis and Zenith are also criminally responsible for the crime of corruption.

MORE THAN 220 MILLION IN BOND

Likewise, the judge imposes more than 220 million euros in bonds to the set of defendants, who must pay them in one day to ensure future responsibilities; otherwise, the court will order the seizure of your assets.

Of that amount, 65.1 million must be contributed by Rato, 40.4 million by Domingo Plazas and 27.5 by Santiago Alarcó.

In the case of Sánchez de Lerín, a bond of 10.3 million euros has been set; the order provides that its joint and several liability for the crimes allegedly committed between 2013 and 2015 be determined in execution of the sentence, with the declaration of the subsidiary civil liability of Telefónica.

Given the nature of the events, the Madrid Provincial Court will be the body in charge of hearing and ruling the case.

