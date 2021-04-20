The judge of the case ‘Neurona’ considers the appeal of Vox and reopens the investigation on the “bonuses” in Podemos

The judge in the ‘Neurona’ case, in which the alleged illegal financing of Podemos is being investigated, has agreed reopen the investigation into the alleged bonuses that the manager and the treasurer of the party, Rocío Esther Val and Daniel de Frutos, respectively, would have charged when questioning that the first had powers to approve salary supplements.

The head of the Court of Instruction Number 42 of Madrid, Juan José Escalonilla, has estimated a Vox resource against the order of March 11 in which it agreed to provisionally dismiss the case in relation to the alleged crime of unfair administration charged to Val for implementing salary supplements and for the payment of travel expenses to both herself and De Frutos .

Thus, Escalonilla has annulled this temporary dismissal and has ordered new proceedings in which he cites the former manager Pablo Manuel Fernández Alarcón to testify as a witness on May 21.

Also has asked Podemos to deliver the 2018 party statutes; the 2019 budget execution report, detailing the items that reflect salary supplements; and the personal data of the workers who received said bonuses.

Lack of ability

The instructor has embraced the argument raised by Vox that Val would not have the ability to set salary supplements. Escalonilla himself has explained in his car – to which Europa Press has had access – that, although he had concluded that the manager did have that power, “From the documentary presented, it is possible to reach different conclusions”.

“In this sense, the certificates of the agreements of the Coordination Council of Podemos dated April 17 and 24, 2017 (…) certify that the salary scale was approved by the Coordination Council at the proposal of the manager, which indirectly proves that the latter did not have the power to approve the salary scale and, therefore, it should be understood that to implement salary supplements that alter said scale, “the judge pointed out.