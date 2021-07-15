The judge investigates the vacations of the mayor of Valladolid because they were supposedly paid by a businessman after an award

The mayor of Valladolid, Óscar Puente, in a file image. (Photo: Samuel de Roman via .)

The holidays of the mayor of Valladolid, the socialist Óscar Puente, are in the sights of Justice. The Court of Instruction 6 of the city has admitted to processing the complaint for bribery presented by the Association of European Jurists Prolege against the councilor for a vacation that, supposedly, was paid for by a businessman friend of his in Ibiza and Formentara after the City Council awarded a contract of almost 200,000 euros to acquire epis when there were supply problems at the worst moment of the pandemic.

The Court has also agreed to carry out a series of documentary evidence procedures and, once completed, will decide whether or not to summon the mayor as investigated, as reported this Wednesday by the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León in a statement.

The complainant association has presented a bond of 2,500 euros, as the Court had ordered in accordance with articles 280 and 281 of the Criminal Procedure Law.

The mayor of Valladolid has predicted a short route to the complaint

The case, which was revealed by the digital medium Ok Diario, relates to Puente with the payment of 200,000 euros to a company owned by Sergio Zaitegui. This, in return, allegedly paid the rental of the yacht in which the mayor and his daughter were on vacation in Ibiza and Formentera in September 2020.

After learning of the admission for processing of the complaint, the mayor of Valladolid has predicted a “short journey” to the complaint and has declared: “It is not the first time that I have to face a criminal complaint. It is the second and in both the PP was behind with the same intention. The first one was archived and this one will suffer a similar fate ”.

The councilor of the Popular Group, José Antonio de Santiago-Juárez, recalled that the criminal complaint for the “yacht affair” has been filed by the Association of European Jurists and admitted for processing by a judge, which in his opinion confirms yes “It had a legal journey.”

I asked him twice so that once and for all he would tell us who had paid the bills for those vacations José Antonio de Santiago-Juárez, PP councilor in Valladolid.

This complaint, added the popular councilor, has come after “exhausting the political route that we tried from the first moment” with questions in several plenary sessions about the origin of the payment of a few days of vacation for the mayor on the island of Ibiza, to aboard a yacht and in the company of some friends.

“I even asked him twice so that once and for all he would tell us who had paid the bills for those vacations, and he replied that this fell within his sphere of private life,” De Santiago-Juárez recalled through a registry sound forwarded to the media.

In his opinion, this allusion to privacy by Óscar Puente contrasts with the authorization for the municipal legal advice to provide “assistance to the mayor in this matter”, a decision adopted this Tuesday through an extraordinary office of the Governing Board of the Valladolid Town Hall.

“Let the justice act, which seems to have already begun to investigate the matter,” he concluded.

