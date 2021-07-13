The judge imputes the treasurer and the manager of Podemos in the ‘nanny case’

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, at the National Library, on July 8. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

The judge José María Escribano, head of the Court of Instruction Number 46 of Madrid, has imputed this Monday the treasurer of Podemos, Daniel de Frutos, and the manager of the purple training, Rocío Esther Val, in the so-called ‘nanny case’.

The magistrate has followed the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office, which this Thursday also asked to investigate both members of the party, in the case that investigates whether the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, used an employee of Podemos, now an adviser to the Ministry, as caregiver of her daughter during the 2019 election campaign.

The judge has agreed to hear a statement from both of them on July 19 at 10:00 a.m.

In the car, Escribano has agreed to hear De Frutos and Val in a statement regarding the investigated, whom he has summoned on July 19 at 10 a.m. in the Plaza de Castilla courts.

The judge’s decision comes after the Prosecutor’s Office requested that both Podemos workers be summoned as investigated, “given that both in the case of the electoral crime (for expenses for their own benefit paid with electoral money) and in the administration unfair ”the two were the ones who“ ordered the payment ”and, therefore,“ in their guarantee they must be heard as investigated ”

