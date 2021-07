. Agency

Page criticizes that Garzón threatens thousands of jobs in the meat sector

Toledo, Jul 8 . .- The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has criticized that the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, with his words about meat consumption, is threatening thousands of dedicated jobs to the meat sector, for which he has asked that, if he has nothing to do, he should not invent politics or create problems.