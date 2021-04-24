The judge ignores the Prosecutor’s Office and refuses to withdraw the Vox poster against unaccompanied minors

Rocío Monasterio, at a rally (Photo: Marcos del Mazo via LightRocket via Getty Images)

Racism, for now, does not move from Madrid’s Puerta del Sol. The Court of Instruction No. 48 of Madrid has refused to withdraw the Vox poster against unaccompanied foreign minors, as the Prosecutor’s Office had requested this Thursday.

The Public Ministry denounced the electoral advertising for committing a hate crime and for generating a “prejudicial image” against the minor, a group that Vox disqualifies by calling them “MENA”.

However, the court acting as guard of proceedings believes that there is neither danger due to the delay, nor the appearance of good law to accept the precautionary measure requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.

In an interview on Telemadrid, the candidate of the ultra formation for Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, explained that she does not understand “what is so outrageous” about the cartel. “The word mena is used by the Prosecutor’s Office in its report; I don’t think the word grandfather is a problem; the 4,700 euros per month is a mathematical figure adding all the agreements of the Governing Council; and 426 is the pension of many grandmothers. There is no reason to say that this poster is saying something that is not true, ”he said.

A lie repeated a thousand times

The poster, which Vox hung at the Cercanías station in Puerta del Sol, falsely compared the money received by an unaccompanied minor and a pensioner. “A MENA, 4,700 euros; your grandmother, 426 ”read an electoral slogan that has been denied with official figures, even by Díaz Ayuso herself.

This is not an obstacle for the far-right party to continue campaigning with him. It even appeared in the electoral debate held this Wednesday on Telemadrid, in one of the posters that Rocío Monasterio took out. His attack on the collective …

