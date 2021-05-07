The judge files the case for Marta Ferrusola due to her state of health

The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz has filed the case, for health reasons, for Marta Ferrusola, that she will thus avoid going to trial with her husband, former Catalan president Jordi Pujol, and their seven children for crimes such as criminal organization or illicit association and money laundering.

Ferrusola asked a few months ago to be exempted of this case, known as the Pujol case, due to the insanity she suffers, a request that the judge has now attended in a car where she files the proceedings against her.

With this decision, Ferrusola thus avoid sitting on the dock with his family, whom the National Court It recently endorsed a trial for the aforementioned crimes, among which are also the crime against the Public Treasury and documented falsehood.

His Defense presented at the beginning of the year a report from the neurology unit of the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona which certifies that Ferrusola has suffered from Alzheimer’s since 2018, a disease that has been aggravated by a domestic accident last August, and requested that she undergo a forensic examination to prove it.

Judge Pedraz agreed and, once the forensic report was issued, the Prosecutor’s Office did not oppose the file, “without prejudice” to the transfer of the respective reports “in order to urge his incapacitation before the civil jurisdiction.”

In line with this criterion, the judge has issued an order in which he affirms that “the circumstances that concur in the present case must be taken into account” and archive the performances for her.

With this resolution, which is not firm and can be appealed, Marta Ferrusola comes out of a cause that began eight and a half years ago, in December 2012, and in which the former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia Jordi Pujol and his seven children will sit on the bench for the aforementioned crimes.

In the car where the judge proposed to try them, of July of last year, he mentioned the privileged position of descent in the Catalan political, social and economic life of which the Pujol Ferrusola took advantage of for decades, “to accumulate an excessive patrimony, directly related to economic perceptions derived from corrupt activities”.

The judge underlined the leadership embodied in Jordi Pujol and Marta Ferrusola who, in fact, details, called herself the “mother superior of the congregation”, and alluded to the existence of a planned and permanent structure over time, since the first current accounts were opened in Andorra in 1992 until the family closed its last foundations in 2014.

In short, the magistrate described “a series of actions by the organization”, presumably formed by the family, to “guide various administrative resolutions in a certain direction,” taking advantage of the position of former President Pujol, “the result of which significant economic returns, that they were entered into bank accounts abroad and subjected to various movements and transmissions, to hide their illicit origin. “