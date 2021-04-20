The judge endorses a permit for Junqueras, Turull and Romeva after the suspension of the third degree

The judge has authorized an exit permit that the former vice president of the Government Oriol Junqueras and the former councilors Jordi Turull and Raül Romeva They requested after their third degree was revoked, considering that it is a “stimulus” for them to continue with their “adequate prison career.”

So he holds it the head of the Supervisory Court number 5 of Catalonia in two separate cars with which an ordinary exit permit is endorsed that has the approval of the Treatment Board of the Lledoners prison (Barcelona), where they serve a sentence for the ‘procés’, and which the Prosecutor’s Office opposed.

According to the magistrate, All three have the minimum legal and regulatory requirements for the granting of the exit permit, since they are classified in the second degree, he has already served a quarter of his sentence and has no disciplinary record for misconduct.

Therefore, consider in the three cases that “the inmate is in a position to properly manage the exit permit” and is “deserving of trust so that he can make good use of the permit and that it can have a positive effect on it, serving as a stimulus to continue with an adequate prison career and preparing him for his release. “

The judge thus rejects one of the arguments put forward by the prosecutor, who opposed the granting of permission both because of the seriousness of the crime for which they were convicted and because of the length of the sentence, since he understood that the exit “will not serve the proper purpose of preparing (the inmate) for the future life in freedom of which there is still a long time left.”

All prisoners of the ‘procés’ can now enjoy only 36 days of leave per year and outings during the week to work or volunteer under article 100.2 if granted

“The granting of excessively anticipated penitentiary permits makes the purpose of special prevention or retribution that the penalty fulfills,” the public prosecutor warned in its letter, an opinion that the magistrate does not share, for whom the exits are planned, precisely, to reach “that progressive reeducation and social rehabilitation of the convicted person”.

The judge also emphasizes that the penitentiary regulations do not establish exceptions based on the crime or the duration of the sentence as long as the treatment board has reported favorably and recalls that Junqueras, Turull and Romeva already made exits from the penitentiary when they were in third grade and when article 100.2 was applied to them. without “negative incidents”.

They do not present a risk of leakage

Likewise, it highlights that none of the three ex-counsel presents a flight risk – “It does not correspond to the inmate’s conduct demonstrated to date” – and points out that, Although they do not “assume” the crime, they do acknowledge having committed the punished acts.

“From the reports it is inferred that the inmate does carry out an acknowledgment of the commission of the facts (which is a first step towards criminal assumption), although there is certainly no criminal assumption, which must continue to be treated from the penitentiary through the ordinary regime, “he remarks in their respective files.

Junqueras, Turull and Romeva, as well as the Jordis, the former councilors Josep Rull and Dolors Bassa and the former president of the Parliament Carme Forcadell are once again in prison after they were suppressed, as a result of resources from the Prosecutor’s Office, the semi-freedom regime that the Generalitat had granted them.

In the case of The men have been locked up again since the beginning of March, while the women returned to jail at the beginning of this month. so that all of them can now enjoy only 36 days of leave a year and weekday outings to work or volunteer under article 100.2 if they are granted.