Two and a half years after the noisy arrest of Marcelo Balcedo in Uruguay, the federal judge Ernesto Kreplak has just closed the main investigation and was one step away from raising the case to oral trial, he was able to know Infobae from judicial sources. The former head of SOEME (Union of Workers and Employees of Education and Minority) it still could not be investigated by the Argentine justice, not even through videoconference. Neither did he advance with his extradition. The Uruguayan Justice delays a definition of the process in that country, where it carries an eleven-year sentence request. Meanwhile, the cause that led to his arrest was closed. In that trial, Balcedo’s mother, Myriam Renée Chávez; the former number two of the unionist, Mauricio Yebra; and several SOEME employees.

Kreplak closed the investigation and now the Financial Information Unit (FIU) and the AFIP, which act as plaintiffs, will have to rule. Then it will be the turn of the Prosecutor’s Office and the defenses. At that time, the judge may submit the file to trial. In that case it was already proven that during Balcedo’s term an amount of almost $ 600 million was diverted that corresponded to the contributions of the affiliates; and this, only between 2012 and 2018.

The figure represents more than 75% of the income received by the General Directorate of Schools of the province of Buenos Aires (DGE).

Much of the fortune ended in the purchase of cars, real estate, and boats. But it was also detected that the money went to the accounts of the newspaper Hoy and Radio Red 92, the media of the Balcedo family.

Yebra entered the SOEME directory in 2012 and became a figurehead for Balcedo and his wife, Paola Fiege. He had a power of administration and was one of the people who frequently crossed into Uruguay: There are a total of 18 private flights to that country, during 2014, in which cash could have been transferred.

In the list of processed also appears Sergio Omar Martínez, owner of the company El Chaqueñito SA, through which dozens of luxury cars were purchased. Several of them were found in « El Gran Chaparral » when Balcedo was arrested.

Balcedo’s mother, Myriam Renée Chávez, who billed SOEME more than $ 4,500,000 for simulated personal services, will also be tried. Further, received more than $ 43,000,000 from the union for alleged advertising services provided or unsupported transfers.

The other people who go to trial are:

– Pablo Andrés Landini: He is accused of laundering and withdrawing more than $ 185,000,000 in cash between 2015 and 2017.

– Guillermo Daniel Cháves: cousin of Marcelo Balcedo, a member of SOEME’s body of legal advisers and who carried out the instruments so that the union can be defrauded.

– Silvia Hebe Channel: Mauricio Yebra’s ex-wife, joined SOEME as head of the Affiliate Department and hid evidence about the real expenses of the union.

– Francisco Alberto De Marco: He was Secretary of the Treasury and Finance of SOEME since 2015 and allowed the extraction of more than $ 250,000,000 pesos from accounts that belonged to the union, through the issuance of checks that he signed with Balcedo.

– Julio César Pecollo: held the role of organizer of the illicit association. He carried out the accounting and preparation tasks for SOEME.

– Hebert Raúl Da Cunha: member of the account review committee. He was one of those who carried out the emptying of the accused. He performed various washing maneuvers.

– Andrea Verónica Carabajal: She was Pecollo’s secretary and is being prosecuted for the crime of concealment for concealment and destruction of evidence.

– Vanina Betiana Del Giúdice: employed by SOEME and prosecuted for the crime of concealment for concealment and destruction of evidence.

But the truth is that the designated financial controller, Julio César Simón –who had already been in the first intervention and led the process that led to the elections – still could not assume.

A week ago, current driving denied him entry. In this climate of tension, Balcedo again released his fury through Whastapp. For now, his plans to return are frozen.