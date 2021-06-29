The judge asks to protect Poli Díaz’s partner as a victim “at extreme risk”

The Court of Violence against Women number 2 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has ordered that the partner of ex-boxer Poli Díaz be protected as a possible victim at “extreme risk”, after hearing not only the account of the continuous mistreatment that she claims to have endured, but also the reasons why she fears that the ‘Potro de Vallecas’ will kill her.

“I’m not killing you because I love you so much”, “you’re going to be the next dead one”, “if you report me I’ll kill you”, “I’m not going to keep my hands still, don’t worry, I send someone to do it “, are some of the threats that the complainant claims to have received from Poli Díaz, reproduced now in the car by which the risk that suffers is recognized.

The former European boxing champion has been in preventive prison since last week, after his wife went out half-naked, with a bruised body and bleeding from the lips to call for help, after suffering a beating, always according to his version.

With the car issued this Tuesday, it is up to the security forces to establish measures to protect women that they consider more appropriate to the danger to which it is exposed.

Poli Díaz’s partner has told judge María Auxiliadora Díaz that she has suffered abuse practically from the beginning of the relationship between them, when they resided in Madrid.

Then, the complainant pointed out, the ex-boxer already locked her up at home, so that she would not come out, and behaved with her with “extreme violence”, both physical and psychological.

This behavior has supposedly continued and worsened in Las Palmas: according to his story, Poli does not let him be independent, has made her lose several jobs, controls her cell phone, has taken her away from her daughters, the rest of her family and her friends, does not allow her to buy clothes, paint or fix herself and forces her to comb her hair in a ponytail and put on shoes “flip flops instead of shoes”.

The ex-boxer couple explained to the magistrate that he “smokes drugs uncontrollably on a daily basis.” and that, when he does, “he becomes extremely violent.”

According to his complaint, several times he has pulled her hair and slapped her with an open hand and three times he grabbed her by the neck, “to the point of fear for his life.”

And he added that he is “very afraid” of him, because he has not only threatened her directly, but has also received threats from other people who have told him: “I’m going to finish what Poli didn’t do.”

Regarding the episode that led to the arrest of the former boxer last week, he has stated that the night before, “without coming to mind, he began to beat her, and at one point he put a cloth in her mouth and she could not breathe.” Then the attacks continued “all night”.

“About 8:00 in the morning,” adds the car, citing her statement, “she went out in her underwear to the street and it was when she asked for help” and felt “very alarmed” because she saw that “no one wanted to help her, but a neighbor, who was the one who called the police.”

Poli Díaz has denied all these facts when appearing in court. For the magistrate, her statement was not “credible, but evasive, when she was asked specific questions.”