The judge annuls the semi-release of Bassa and Forcadell by the appeal of the Public Prosecutor

The head of the Court of Penitentiary Surveillance 1 of Catalonia has annulled the semi-release of the former councilwoman Dolors Bassa and the former president of the Parliament Carme Forcadell, by accepting the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office. Thus, it has revoked the third degree that the Generalitat granted them in January, so they will have to spend the whole day in jail again from this Tuesday.

In separate proceedings, whose execution must be immediate, the prison surveillance judge on whom the prisons where Forcadell and Bassa are serving a sentence revokes the semi-freedom of both, which They will not be able to leave prison during the day, as has happened since March 9 with former Vice President Oriol Junqueras and the other six prisoners in Lledoners.

This same magistrate, Jesús Ignacio Moncada Ariza, endorsed in July of last year the third degree that the Generalitat granted for the first time to Bassa and Forcadell, but the Supreme Court ended up revoking it in December of last year, as a result of the resources of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Therefore, in its resolutions -which are appealable-, the judge refers to the decision of the Supreme Court and reasons that for the moment, the “impediments” that led the high court to overthrow the semi-freedom of the procés prisoners, considering it “premature”, remain.

Once you have examined the decision of the Generalitat to grant the third degree to the procés prisoners again last January, the prison surveillance judge on whom the Wad Ras de Barcelona and Puig de les Basses prisons depend, in Figueres (Girona), where Forcadell and Bassa are serving sentences, confirms the “similarity” of their current situation to the one they both had when the Supreme revoked their semi-freedom, which has not suffered “alteration.”

By virtue of the third degree, Until now, Forcadell and Bassa went to prison only to sleep, from Monday to Thursday, But, as the revocation of the semi-release is of immediate execution, as of next Wednesday they will not be able to go out during the day, unless they have a penitentiary permit.

The judge details that, In the last prison classification of Forcadell and Bassa there are no “news” regarding the arguments that the Supreme Court already considered insufficient to grant them the third degree: the non-violence or the lack of victims of the crime of sedition that they committed, the absence of “boasting” about the facts and their ability to live in semi-freedom.

Although both Forcadell and Bassa have served a quarter of their sentence, The judge specifies that this is not the only argument that the Supreme Court used when he revoked his semi-freedom, because it also affected the “essential” content of prison compliance that involves the evolution and progression of treatment, to which the “meaning of the crime and punishment “.

In the case of Forcadell, for example, highlights the judge who maintains his volunteer activities and the justification of her actions as president of the Parliament, with the “ambivalence between having to do and having to do”, which has not changed in recent months.

The order recalls that the design of the rehabilitation treatment of the inmates has not been modified and that, although they acknowledge the facts and assume their consequences, the Supreme Court considered it “insufficient” in relation to the “scope of the internalization of their actions” and their “effects on social coexistence.”

In this way, The judge recalls that the Supreme Court stressed that, “even though it is commendable”, the recognition of the facts should not be the only purpose, since the set of activities programmed to advance towards their reintegration and reeducation must be assessed, without the crimes for which they were convicted being unrelated to it.

The judge has thus upheld the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office, which asked to revoke the third degree of the procés prisoners, arguing that the Generalitat was emptying the content of the sentence imposed by the Supreme because the semi-freedom is incompatible with the fulfillment of the retributive aims of reeducation and re-socialization of the penalties.

The prison surveillance court number 5 of Catalonia, in charge of the control of the Lledoners prison, It already revoked on March 9 the third degree that the Generalitat granted in January to the former vice president of the Government Oriol Junqueras, the former councilors Jordi Turull, Josep Rull and Raül Romeva and Joaquim Forn y los Jordis, as a result of the resources of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Forcadell: “The repression does not stop”



Forcadell denounced his situation on Tuesday after his third prison degree was revoked: “I don’t know when this suffering will end, because the repression does not stop “, has affirmed.

From Twitter, Forcadell has reacted to the decision: “Today I have been in jail for 1,111 days, Lledoners’ comrades have been around for even longer, and I don’t know when this suffering will end, because the repression does not stop. I just hope that no one else is jailed for defending the sovereignty of Parliament and freedom of expression. “

The Government: “It is not justice, but revenge”

The Minister of the Presidency, Meritxell Budó, on Tuesday denounced the situation of Carme Forcadell and Dolors Bassa, who have seen their third prison degree revoked: “It is not about justice but revenge.”

After the weekly meeting of the Government, Budó has said that this judicial decision “not for foreseeable causes less indignation.”

To your understanding, “it was a matter of time” that Forcadell and Bassa had their third degree revoked, like the rest of the procés prisoners.

According to Budó, “They take away their prison rights because of who they are,” so “it is not about justice but revenge.”

“We have to continue fighting so that this is not the case”, the Government spokeswoman underlined at a press conference.

Aragonès: “We will not lose heart”

The acting vice president of the Government and ERC candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has affirmed in a tweet that “To revoke the third degree is to violate rights and freedoms”, and he added: “Always injustice, always revenge. Dolors Bassa and Carme Forcadell will not lose heart at your side.”

Also the expresident Carles Puigdemont has been “very sad and also very disappointed for this new injustice against “Forcadell and Bassa, to whom he has expressed his” solidarity and affection.

The CUP has denounced that the Spanish judicial system “he continues to support the revenge and repression of the State”, while the spokesman for Catalunya en Comú, Joan Mena, has demanded the freedom of Forcadell and Bassa in a tweet: “When revenge takes over justice, who loses is the democracy, “he warned.