The joyous news of the unifications, now Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño

For boxing fans, what better than the great fights and the unification of so many belts to crown the undisputed king of each category.

And if on May 22 in Las Vegas, the unification of the four super lightweight belts will take place, Josh taylor (IBF-WBA) before Jose Carlos Ramirez (WBC-WBO), super welterweight unification now looks very close.

Everything indicates that Jermell charlo (WBC-IBF-WBA) (34-1, 18 KO) will put their titles at stake against the Argentine champion Brian Castaño (WBO) (17-0-1, 12 KO) in the month of July. The place of the fight could be Houston (Texas), the residence of the North American champion.

Great news, of which we will await confirmation.