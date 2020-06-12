The Banksy Gate.UFFICIO STAMPA CARABINIERI / .

The journey of one of Banksy’s most iconic works has ended. A year and a half after the robbery, the mural dedicated to the deceased in Bataclan – the place that suffered an Islamist attack on November 13, 2015 in Paris – has been found in a country house in the province of Teramo, in the region of Abruzzo, in central Italy. The painting depicts a hooded character with his head down as a sign of mourning for the victims of the attack, in which 90 people who had attended the concert of the American band Eagles of Death Metal died.

The important discovery was made thanks to the collaboration between the Italian and French judicial authorities, who were presented together at a press conference at the L’Aquila Palace of Justice, next to the piece, which does not suffer extensive damage. importance.

The play was painted in late June 2018 and disappeared on January 26, 2019, when a group of masked people, security cameras showed, cut the theater’s emergency door with chainsaws and took it away.

Bataclan always defended his decision to keep Banksy’s work outside the premises, despite the risk involved: “The very essence of urban art is to give life to a work of art in a particular environment, and we are convinced that this work only made sense in that place [la puerta de emergencia]. That is the reason why we had wanted to leave it free, on the street, accessible to all, ”the people in charge of the premises announced in a tweet after the robbery, who hope that they can return to the establishment as soon as possible.

“We do not have specific details on why the Bataclan emergency door was in Italy and, in particular, in Abruzzo. The important thing is that we have recovered a work that represents a tragic memory, and that is the symbol of the fight against terrorism, not only of a country but of the entire world, ”recalled L’Aquila’s attorney general, Michele Renzo.

The details of the vicissitudes that Banksy’s work went through since his departure from Paris have not been revealed, although it is known that his trip included different international stages before ending up in the house where the carabinieri found it “well hidden” in a warehouse.

“It was moved to different places and preserved in Abruzzo inappropriately for such a work,” said Renzo. Inside the house where the painting was found reside Chinese citizens who, according to the provincial commander of the Teramo police, Emanuele Pipola, were not aware of the value of the work.

Several media cite as a suspect a French citizen residing in Tortoreto, near Teramo, where he runs a hostel, while, according to La Repubblica, the owner of the house is an Italian who has already been denounced. So far, there has been no arrest. Prosecutor Renzo also ruled out that the motive was terrorist or that it had any connection with the authors of the 2015 massacre. On the contrary, he maintains that the reason was economic and related exclusively to the value of the work, which has not been quantified, although he said: “It is invaluable. It is as if wondering how much the pain of France is worth ”. “I, who am very classic in my tastes, have to confess the emotion that I felt when I saw it,” he added.

It is not the first time that a Banksy job has suffered an incident. The last one occurred in February of this year, when a mural painted in Bristol, his city, which portrays a girl who throws flowers with a sling, was vandalized with the initials BCC (Black Carbon Copy) and wankers (“ idiots”). The artist ironically replied in his Twitter account to the graffiti artists that “the initial sketch was much better”.