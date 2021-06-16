The journalists put Doncic in the Best NBA Quintet and thus ensure their 201.5 million

The ideal quintets of the season in the NBA are already known. A turbulent year that ends with Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), unanimously, Stephen Curry (Warriors), Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), MVP Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) and the young Luka Doncic (Mavericks) in the Best Quintet. The second is led by LeBron James and also contains Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Julius Randle.

The awards that grants the NBA, without enjoying a gala for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic, they are once again an accolade for Luka Doncic. But, on this occasion, the Slovenian player trained in Spain has a double hook to be happy with. The journalists who vote for this individual recognition also give the green light to another important issue: the contract that the Mavericks will soon sign and that will exceed 200 million dollars from 2022.

Doncic, as he stated in his press conference at the end of the season when he was eliminated by the Clippers, will renew with the Mavs for the maximum salary that the NBA agreement allows for his case.: that of arriving from a rookie contract, which is extended for 2021/22 but has a salary continuation that must be signed this summer if this cap is to be kept at the top.

Luka Doncic’s accounts

They are the rules in the NBA: Doncic arrived as number 3 in the draft, in 2018. At the time he signed with the Dallas Mavericks, which was done with him via transfer after being drafted by Atlanta Hawks, the Slovenian point guard who left the Real Madrid was subject to the scale of the rookie player contracts, which according to the position in which they have been chosen establishes the salaries of their first seasons in the NBA: two guaranteed, the third and the fourth with unilateral options for their team and the fifth as a restricted free agent, which can be canceled with an extension at the end of the third season. Exactly where Doncic is now.

The Slovenian collected 6.5 million dollars in his first season, 7.6 million in the second and is at 8 in this one. For the next one he is guaranteed (the Mavs assured him before this course) a salary of 10.1 million. And then, in the summer of 2022, he could be a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of $ 13.3 million that his team would have to secure for him in order to match any offers that come in for him and prevent him from leaving. But the level rookies, and Doncic is at a historical level, do not reach that situation heading into his fifth year. When the third is over, they can negotiate an extension that would start to count after the fourth. There he is Doncic: this summer, if nothing absolutely improbable happens, he will sign a new agreement with the Mavs that will start from the 2022/23 season. For the next one, he will keep the 10.1 million of his current agreement.

As has become clear, Doncic will sign for the maximum possible. It would be, at the very least, a new five-year contract and about 163 million dollars. But the Slovenian is already qualified to receive a super maximum of rookie, which will put him in five years as well but a much higher amount, thanks to the vote of journalists for the Best Quintet of this 2020/21 season. In the salary cap estimate to calculate future salaries (extracted by percentage) of just over 112 million per team, Doncic can go from 196 million and approach, according to expert Bobby Marks, from ESPN, to 201.5 for those five seasons that would start in the summer of 2022. To jump from maximum to super maximum the conditions were that he was MVP or that he was in the gala quintet, the latter happening after the decision announced on Tuesday night by the NBA. The norm requires having been MVP in one of the three seasons prior to the start of the extension or having been in the best quintets (first, second or third) or being Defensive Player of the Year in the previous season or in two of the three previous . Doncic, who entered the 2019/20 Best Quintet, therefore has two bullets and achieves the goal with the first.