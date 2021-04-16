The Josue Vargas vs. Willie Shaw will star in the Navarrete-Diaz cartel preliminaries live on ESPN + from Kissimmee, FL

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (April 15, 2021) – Josué “The Prodigy” Vargas He was born in Isabela, Puerto Rico, and idolized the great Felix “Tito” Trinidad. For the first time in his professional career, he will fight against a sellout of Puerto Rican fans cheering him on. Vargas will meet Willie Shaw in a 10-round junior welterweight fight on Saturday, April 24. at a sold-out Silver Spurs Arena in the Puerto Rican stronghold of Kissimmee, Florida.

Shaw (13-2, 9 KOs), of Oakland, California, enters enemy territory as a seasoned road warrior, having fought six times in Mexico since turning pro in 2017. Last August, Shaw pushed to the limit. to prospect Omar Juárez before losing by decision. He bounced back in January with a knockout win in Tijuana.

“I have shown my intelligence in the ring. Castañeda barely touched me, ”said Vargas. “I threw more than 800 punches in 10 rounds. I showed that I belong alongside high-level fighters. I was letting him survive. That was me being nice. This time, I will apply more pressure and get the knockout. “

Vargas (18-1, 9 KOs) had a great showing last October on the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo López, dominating contender Kendo Castañeda by unanimous decision. He made headlines last June when he conducted his post-fight interview on ESPN after Salvador Briceno knocked out a pair of his front teeth. Despite the dental mishap, Vargas was about to knock out Briceno. Vargas has won 12 straight fights since a controversial disqualification loss.

“It’s time to show the world who I am,” Vargas said. “Fighting in Kissimmee is like fighting in Puerto Rico. After this fight, Puerto Rican fans will talk about me. I’m going to put on a show. I’ve seen some Shaw videos on YouTube. I’m not going to take anything from him, but he doesn’t have the skills that I have. I have more experience than him. It’s time for me to take it down and show the world that I am a contender. “

In a Top Rank promotion, in association with All Star Boxing, Vargas vs. Shaw will star in preliminary fights loaded with the best young talents in Puerto Rico, broadcasting live and exclusively on ESPN + at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. After preliminary fights, Mexican Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO featherweight world title against Puerto Rican contender Christopher Díaz, and super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (16-0, 16 KOs) looks to score his 17th consecutive knockout in the first assault on Demond Nicholson (ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN +, 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT).

IN OTHER PRELIMINARY BATTLES:

Joseph Adorno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) vs. Jamaine Ortiz (14-0, 8 KOs)

8 Rounds, Lightweight

Adorno is returning from an inactivity of nearly 16 months in hopes of returning to the win column after his January 2020 draw against Héctor García. He has a chance to advance from prospect to contender against undefeated Ortiz, who is coming off a seventh-round knockout last November over Ugandan veteran Sulaiman Segawa on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. undercard.

Orlando González (16-0, 10 KOs) vs. Juan Antonio López (15-8, 6 KOs)

8 Rounds, Featherweight

Left-handed Puerto Rican stylist González makes his 2021 debut against López, a Texas resident who has surprised some undefeated prospects during his nearly nine-year professional career. González was 162-16 as a fan and signed a promotional deal with Top Rank in 2019.

Xander Zayas (7-0, 5 KOs) vs Demarcus Layton (8-1-1, 5 KOs)

6 Rounds, Welterweight

Young Puerto Rican boxing sensation Zayas, an 18-year-old who signed with Top Rank at age 16, will make his third professional appearance in Kissimmee. He last fought on February 20 in Las Vegas and James Martin pushed him to six rounds. Zayas, who won 11 national titles as an amateur, recently spent time in his Florida training camp training against Gervonta Davis and former world champions Adrien Broner and Robert Easter Jr. Layton is undefeated in three bouts since a TKO loss in 2019.

Jeremy Adorno (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Ramiro Martinez (2-0-2, 1 KO)

4 Rounds, Jr. Bantamweight

Adorno, a 2017 US Junior National Championship gold medalist, turned professional under the Top Rank banner in March 2019. Joseph Adorno’s younger brother will fight for the first time since a decision victory in January. 2020 on the Joe Smith Jr. vs. Jesse Hart in Atlantic City. Martinez, of Hurst, Texas, fought last November and won a one-sided decision over 1-0 Tevin Moore.

Jaycob Gormez (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Mobley Villegas (3-1, 2 KOs)

4 Rounds, Jr. Lightweight

Gomez, 19, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, the same city that produced Miguel Cotto. He turned pro last October and scored a sensational first-round knockout. Villegas has never been detained as a professional.

