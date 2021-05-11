The Joshua-Fury for the unification of the heavyweight will be in Arabia in August

Saudi Arabia will host the unification combat of the world heavyweight boxing title Come in Tyson fury Y Anthony Joshua in August, the promoter said Tuesday Eddie hearn. Joshua holds the IBF, WBO, WBA and OIB titles, while his compatriot Fury is the holder of the WBC belt.

“On August 7, on August 14. I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight is being held in Saudi Arabia, ”Hearn told Sky Sports television. “It’s the same people we made the deal with for the fight with Andy Ruiz, that event was spectacular. As partners they were also fantastic, ”he added.

Joshua regained his belts against Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah, outside the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in December 2019. “We are very comfortable. Anthony is comfortable, he knows those people. They delivered on every one of their promises last time, we are ready to go, ”said Hearn.

The promoter said it made more sense to bet on the 14th in terms of world spectacle, as the Tokyo Olympics end on August 8, but he hoped to finalize the date and venue in the next few days.

Fury and Joshua signed a two-fight deal in March to unify the title.