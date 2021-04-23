The Jordan phenomenon who wants to copy Florentino

The Super league exploded through the air in just two days, but the idea remains with the big clubs and, judging by the proposed new format of Champions League, between UEFA: increase global audiences. To do this, they are betting on a greater number of games with a great name, in search of the globalization of football that achieved Jordan to NBA in the nineties. This is what he refers to Bryant myers on your topic Lowkey.

I’m like Jordan for the time of the ninety: worldwide

Bryant myers

In a theme of pure ego trip, Myers does not stop throwing flowers and in one of the lines he mentions that his music is sounding all over the world like Michael Jordan in the nineties. Bringing American basketball to the televisions of Europe It is one of the key factors that allowed the NBA to have more and more money and create one of the best competitions in the world. It is so to such an extent that the top three favorites for the MVP this season, Jokic, Embiid Y AntetokounmpoThey are foreigners, something practically unthinkable in the last century.

In the two interviews he gave Florentine This week he insisted very much that the key was to hook young people to watch football, schedule attractive encounters for the neutral viewer and that, as a result of all this, television rights increased. An eagerness to globalize football towards which steps were already being taken (friendly schedules for eastern countries, preseason in USA or Super Cups in the desert) and that the fans unanimously reject. The Jordan phenomenon showed that it is not necessary to give up the essence of the sport to attract the attention of the whole world.

