The Jonas Brothers and Karol G surprise everyone and launch a new song X | Instagram

The famous band of brothers Los Jonas Brothers and Colombian music singer Karol G surprised millions of people with this unexpected collaboration “X”.

A total surprise It was this new release, because nobody expected it, much less the collaboration with the interpreter of Tusa.

This new single came up with his new documentary on his past world tour, Happiness Begins Tour of the Year 2019.

This song has a vibe of the 80s together with electronics and the Latin rhythm which of course could not be missed and without a doubt this whole combination has fascinated the followers of both artists.

This new song was performed by Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Karol G herself, being one of the songwriters of the lyrics.

The song has not yet been officially released by the Jonas, since it was included in Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film released on Amazon Prime Video.

That is why millions of people they expect it to be released digitally for the next few days.

The documentary, which was recently released, was recorded by the AmazonPrime Video team during the last world tour of the three brothers Jonas; Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, in what marks their return to music as a band.

There he shows his presentations in various cities from the United States and countries like Mexico during the Tour in 2019 and is already available on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Through their social networks the band did not hesitate to share the expected premiere, so they made a publication to announce it.

When does happiness begin? RIGHT NOW. #HappinessContinues is now available worldwide at @amazonprimevideo! “They wrote.

The publication, with just a few hours of being shared, has almost 200 thousand likes and thousands of comments from his followers.

