The Jon Fernández vs. Michel Rivera can be seen on TV

Jon Fernandez (21-1, 18 KO) and his Dominican rival Michel Rivera (20-0, 13 KOs), the WBA’s No. 9 lightweight and No. 11 in the IBF, will step into the ring this Saturday, July 3 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

And Spanish fans will be able to see it live through Fite TV.

“La Zarza” Rivera is a fighter with technical quality, but aggressive and fierce, who began his career in the Dominican Republic to fight regularly in the United States, where he resides, exactly in Miami. An exciting fight in which the winner could be close to playing a World Cup.

It can be seen on the night from Saturday to Sunday around 3:00 a.m. It can be purchased by clicking here, at 8’40 euros to change.