The Jokic Nuggets: a project in check due to an injury

Injuries are a tonic in sports. A misfortune that almost everyone suffers, no matter what color they wear, sooner or later. Something common, the most bitter face that professionals have to suffer. And many times, unfortunately, they prematurely end legendary careers or close projects early.. The memory of Kobe Bryant’s Achilles Curtain or the constant excesses suffered by a genius like DeMarcus Cousins ​​are some of the most recent examples. Also the unfortunate decline of a loved one like Isaiah Thomas or the losses of the Warriors, with Klay Thompson at the head, who have unwound a project that has changed basketball and history and that he had three titles in five Finals, all of them consecutive.

Of course the Nuggets are not the Warriors. They are in another moment of the project, one that is no longer initial and that was at a key moment, in that of the definitive ascent. The semifinals of two years ago became conference finals in the Orlando bubble, with two historic comebacks when they were 3-1 down, something that no one had ever achieved in a row. Everything that the Nuggets have experienced in recent years emerged in this, promising one, with Jamal Murray consolidated in the League and Nikola Jokic as the definitive face of a franchise that had not experienced such successes for more than a decade. with Carmelo Anthony as a benchmark and George Karl on the benches. Ultimately, the Colorado team had before them what everyone always craves: an opportunity.

Everything fell apart on April 12. An ugly fall down the stretch of a regular season game against the Warriors at the Chase Center foreshadowed the worst, and medical tests turned the nightmare into reality: Jamal Murray had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, a very serious injury that would leave him out of the remainder of this season (which has already ended for the Nuggets) and a good part of the next one, in which we will have to see when he arrives … and in what physical condition. The injury weakened the squad, forcibly changed Mike Malone’s rotation and thwarted the Finals goal in a more open playoff than ever. And the immediate future filled with doubts, a near time that the Nuggtes were going to use, theoretically, to consolidate, but in which now there is only uncertainty. And certain doubts.

How to go around Jokic without Murray?

The Nuggets are in the following situation: Nikola Jokic, new MVP of the season (26.4 + 10.8 + 8.3), has a guaranteed contract until 2023, and will take, between this year and the next two, more of 90 million dollars. Of the rest of the squad, Paul Millsap and JaVale McGee end their contract, something that is a problem and, at the same time, a benefit: On the one hand, Millsap has had almost brilliant moments and the departure of both players (McGee’s role has been residual since he came from the Cavaliers in the winter market) leaves a hole in the zone, where Colorado’s will need some reinforcement. On the other, they are 33 and 36 years old respectively, so they leave (if there is no renewal offer, especially in the case of a Millsap much loved by colleagues and fans) veteran players who gave experience but have tired legs and are far away. of his best basketball moment. They will be accompanied, except by surprise, an Austin Rivers who is the other member of the staff who ends a very low contract (just $ 270,000), but great performances in the final part of the course, especially in the third and fifth games of the series against the Blazers.

The problem is how to surround Jokic, at least until Murray returns. And always with the doubt of how it will return. Mike Malone is a coach who likes to have two guards on the track, but that formula was much more effective. with a Murray who can raise the ball or come out of the blocks to develop the catch and shoot and thus give the ball to a Jokic who does everything. After the injury, Marcus Morris and Facundo Campazzo agreed for many minutes and that formula worked against the erratic Blazers, but not against the Suns with a powerful Chris Paul and a guard like Devin Booker, already almost consolidated as a star. Morris is the other longest-insured player with the franchise, at least until 2023. And with 25 years and more than 10 points per game this seasonWe’re talking about a man who’s going to get into Malone’s plans.

In the rest, it will be next year when the Nuggets face contract problems. There they end up hired Aaron Gordon, Will Barton (this course has a player option), Facundo Campazzo, JaMychal Green (his great season), Michael Porter Jr. (another very important piece that continues to progress) and Bol Bol. Most likely, Denver will focus on saving the next season by exploiting Jokic to the fullest and pulling what he has, while waiting for a Jamal Murray and see what his real level is in the return and if he represents the same player who was averaging more than 21 points (his career top), 4 rebounds and 4.8 assists before getting injured. And, based on that, deciding what is the best course to follow (Murray, with 169 million guaranteed until 2023, is going to be difficult to transfer if the case arises and he does not return properly) and how to surround Jokic of the best possible way. And all this, to try something that they could have achieved this year with all their troops (you do not live with the conditions) and that is the ultimate goal of any project: to win.