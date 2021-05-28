The Joker sequel has already confirmed who will be its director

The news of the one who will take over as director of Joker 2 may offer a great calm for lovers of the first film about the popular DC villain.

Despite being outside the DC Extended Universe, the Joker It has been one of the best-rated films of the publisher in recent years. The performance of its protagonist, Joaquin phoenix, it was enough for him to take the Oscar award to Best Actor, reaching his fourth nomination (including one for best supporting actor). In addition, the film was competing for 10 other categories. Of the above, the one of Best film Y Best Director.

The option to win the latter was Todd Phillips, who took the reins of the project. The writer had a promising career, as he was in charge of projects such as the saga of Hangover in Las Vegas Y Borat. With these credits, the filmmaker arrived as one of the masters of comedy at Warner Bros. to embark on the history of the Joker.

A resolved doubt

Thus, he also led the production and writing works. The above was also admired by critics and the Academy. He was able to give the film a deep and serious tone, even when it was the most popular “clown” of all.

However, despite the great success that this feature film represented in its career, its continuity outside of a sequel was not a certainty.

However, according to a recent report from the The Hollywood Reporter, the developer will be back for an upcoming character-based installment, which can be a piece of reassurance for those who supported his previous work.

On the other hand, not much is known about the second cinematic part of the villain’s story. He is not supposed to share the same stage as the other characters of the publisher on the big screen. Although this seems to be obvious, it could be questioned since it will coexist in parallel with the Batman from Robert Pattinson.

More information is expected about the start of filming for Joker 2.