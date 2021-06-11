The Joker 2 movie could adapt a spectacular Batman comic

Share

It has been confirmed that they are already working on Joker 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The first film grossed $ 1,074 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest grossing films of 2019, reaching a figure similar to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and surpassing all the movies of Dc comics recent except Aquaman (1,148 million). It also got many nominations for the best awards and even Joaquin phoenix he won Oscar for Best Actor. That is why they cannot miss the opportunity to make a sequel and they are already preparing Joker 2.

Now, new information about the history of Joker 2 and it seems that it will be a free adaptation of a spectacular Batman comic. In the first installment the protagonist is Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a character with mental problems with his difficulties and struggles, but who ends up creating chaos in the city of Gotham until he ends up locked up. His actions could cause more guys like him to emerge and shake the foundations of society.

The sequel could adapt Batman: Three Jokers.

This miniseries of Dc comics of three issues published in 2020, it is written by Geoff johns and illustrated by Jason fabok Y Brad Anderson. The story is about crimes that occur in Gotham and it seems that they are committed by him Joker but simultaneously in different places. Which makes one suspect that there are three different versions of the great DC Comics villain. Is about The criminal, representing the original Joker from the Golden Age, The clown who is a great showman and is straight out of the Silver Age comics and finally Comedian, the psychopath of Batman: The Killing Joke. Without a doubt this would be Arthur Fleck from Joaquin phoenix.

So the movie Joker 2, could present 3 different versions of Joker representing the best moments of the character in the comics and that are loose in the city of Gotham. The only difference is that there would be no Batman who can stop them, since Bruce wayne he is still too young. Which complicates things and at the same time makes them very interesting.

We hope that soon they will give us more details about the film and will soon give it a release date.

