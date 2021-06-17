The joke of the bottle could be very expensive for Cristiano Ronaldo

06/17/2021 at 6:56 PM CEST

The campaign against the Coca Cola brand may have consequences. The UEFA on Thursday reminded the teams participating in the Eurocup that “sponsors are essential for the realization of the tournament“, after the attitude of several players who withdrew bottles of soda and beer during press conferences.

“UEFA has reminded the participating teams that sponsors are essential for the realization of the tournament and for ensuring the development of football throughout Europe, including for young people and women.s, “said the agency.

UEFA’s message comes days after Portugal’s captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, put aside two bottles of Coca Cola from the table of the press conference prior to Portugal-Hungary from Budapest and replaced them with a bottle of water.

A similar gesture was carried out hours later by the French Paul pogba after the meeting France-Germany in Munich, where he withdrew a bottle of beer from another of the sponsors of the Eurocup and placed it under the table before appearing before the media.

The last footballer to star in a similar action was the Italian Manuel Locatelli, after his goals against Switzerland in Rome. The Italian made a joke by placing a bottle of water between two refreshment tables placed on the table in the press room.

Well, according to the current Disciplinary Code, this is clearly included among the grounds for sanction by the European body. Specifically in article 11 on the general principles of conduct where it establishes as punishable “those behaviors that lead to football, and UEFA in particular, to provoke a bad image or fame. ”And this attitude of the players can be considered as such.

An attitude that according to the same legal system can have different consequences. From being in a notice, sanction with matches or even a financial fine that would range from 100 to 100,000 euros. This is the limit set in the case of players.