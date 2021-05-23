The joke of Ronald Acuña Jr and Ozzie Albies in the Major Leagues

Ozzie albies Y Ronald Acuña Jr. They are a couple of characters with Braves Atlanta at Big leagues. Today they were accomplices in a joke.

A fly that appeared to be in the field of Albies, the Venezuelan came running hard from the outfield to get to the ball and complete the out in the MLB.

After completing the play, both players were the protagonists of a “discussion” that ended with laughter with the two young men from Braves from Atlanta who have become good friends since before their time at the Big leagues.

Here the video:

Ronald Acuña Jr. tells Ozzie Albies to move. pic.twitter.com/nFlAd3sTeJ – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) May 22, 2021

Acuna Jr. told him to move to Ozzie albies and this one like he said “Look, take my glove, you play for me”. With this joke On the field of play, you can witness the good atmosphere that exists in Atlanta who seek their pass to the Playoffs for the fifth consecutive year in the Big leagues.

Both players are essential pieces in your organization and could lead your franchise to win a title in the MLB with his talent and numbers on the field.

Here is another more complete video: