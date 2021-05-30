The joke of Matías Prats when he confessed what his dream profession was when he was a child

Not everyone ends up dedicating themselves to what they dreamed of as a child. In the case of Barak Obama, he would have preferred to be an athlete rather than president of the United States, as he has confessed to Manchester striker Marcus Rashford. This was the news that they took advantage of Matías Prats and Mónica Carrillo in the Antena 3 Noticias newscasts to reveal what they would have liked to be.

“If you could have chosen, you would have preferred to have another profession? “, asked his partner Ángel Carreira in the newscast.

Matías Prats’ response caught them by surprise: “I wanted to be a tennis player”said the presenter laughing, who took the opportunity to throw a joke.

“My idol was John McEnroe and I looked like him … in the slippers“, he joked.” After I did not give much for more, “he acknowledged then, giving the issue settled.

The journalist Mónica Carrillo, for her part, revealed that she had other options in mind before journalism: “I wanted to be a veterinarian because she wanted to be surrounded by animals, “she said.

“Both would have been very interesting professions as well, but of course, your gifts are here, more than clear, “concluded Ángel Carreira.