The Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Mexico and its difficult road

Mexico will receive 1.3 million doses of the vaccine manufactured by the US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson / Janssen, from the United States.

“With this, the vaccination of people between 18 and 39 years old in the municipalities on the border with the United States can begin,” according to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

And although it is good news to have more biologics, the history of this vaccine has not been simple. In the United States, it was not approved on a par with others, such as Pfizer and Moderna. In addition, Canada banned its use due to possible contamination. We tell you more.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: A History of Rejections

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine will be applied in Mexico days after the Canadian health product regulatory body rejected the biological one, this because the drug substance could be contaminated.

Health Canada will not administer the Janssen vaccines that were in quarantine “to protect the health and safety of Canadians in response to concerns related to a drug substance produced at the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, Maryland,” the statement read. official information.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported on June 12 that the United States had distributed 21 million doses of vaccines, however, these were manufactured at Johnson & Johnson’s plants in the Netherlands and not at its headquarters in Maryland, where biological contamination was recorded.

For now, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will allow some 10 million doses from that factory to be distributed in the United States or shipped to other countries, but regulators cannot guarantee that Emergent BioSolutions followed proper manufacturing practices.

At the end of May, the Mexican Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, stated that Mexico was not on the way to sign a contract to acquire this vaccine “because right now we have a good supply of the other five vaccines (Pfizer, Oxford / AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, CanSino and SinoVac) ”.

But it opened the door to collaboration with the United States government, that is, that country could donate the Janssen vaccine to Mexico.

On June 8, Mexico received a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris and this donation was made.

We recommend: The risk of blood clots is higher from Covid-19 than from vaccines

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Mexico

On May 27 of this year, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) authorized this biological for emergency use against the Covid-19 disease.

That same day, López-Gatell reiterated that, “although an acquisition contract (for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) had been explored, at this time there is no route for that contract to be signed.”

He also reported that it was one of the first vaccines officially and formally presented to the Ministry of Health and the Government of Mexico, “we have been monitoring each of the development steps, including phase 3 clinical trials, a part of which is they drove in Mexico ”.

On that occasion, the official also recalled that the issue of the vaccine has been the subject of conversations between the president himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and vice president Kamala Harris.

We recommend: Gabriela Franco: the EXATEC that ‘monitors’ the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

The development

In July 2020, the US pharmaceutical company announced that it had begun testing its experimental vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in humans.

The first tests would be performed on 1,000 healthy volunteers in the United States and Belgium.

On February 26, an information document was released on the clinical trial of the vaccine in which 39,321 people participated.

From a geographical point of view, 46.7% of the subjects who participated were from the United States, 17.3% from Brazil, 12.7% from South Africa, and the remaining 23.3% from five different Latin American countries.

Among the participants there were 206 Mexicans who received the vaccine and 220 were part of the placebo group.

It was on February 27 of this year when the FDA issued the emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson (J & J / Janssen) vaccine.

“After a thorough analysis of the data, scientists and clinicians have determined that the vaccine meets expectations for emergency use,” he said. Peter marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biological Research and Evaluation.

However, on April 13, vaccination with Johnson & Johnson’s biologic was suddenly stopped in the United States after federal health agencies called for a pause in the use of this vaccine while they examined a rare bleeding disorder of the liver. blood that appeared in six receptors.

Ten days later, on April 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) resumed the application of this vaccine against Covid-19, without leaving aside that there is a causal relationship between the vaccine and the syndrome of thrombosis-thrombocytopenia, blood clots with low platelets, a rare but serious side effect.

This adverse event is rare, with a rate of 7 for every 1 million vaccinated women between 18 and 49 years of age.

In women 50 years of age or older and men of all ages, this adverse event is even less common.

The recommendation is that for three weeks after receiving the vaccine, attention should be paid to the possible appearance of symptoms of a blood clot with low platelet count.

Warning symptoms are: severe or persistent headache, blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling in the legs, persistent abdominal pain, easy bruising, or small points of blood collection under the skin that extend from the injection site.

About the vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson Biological Emergency Use Authorization is only valid for persons 18 years of age and older.

Its scientific name is Ad26.COV2.S and it is a single dose vaccine that uses a viral vector, that is, a modified version of a different virus (the vector) is used to transmit important instructions to our cells.

Viral vector vaccines cannot cause infection with Covid-19 or with the virus used as the vaccine vector.

The genetic material delivered is not integrated into a person’s DNA.

Fainting after getting vaccinated?

Fainting (syncope) can occur after receiving any vaccine. Although rare, these events are not unexpected and are not usually serious.

According to information from the Vaccine Adverse Reaction Reporting System (VAERS), 653 cases of fainting (fainting and near-fainting) have been reported among the nearly 8 million doses of J & J / Janssen Covid-19 vaccines. administered in the United States in March and April 2021.

This translates to a rate of approximately 8 fainting events per 100,000 administered doses of the J & J / Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.

And the fainting spells occurred during the recommended 15-minute wait after vaccination.