The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine and the Risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

A rare nervous system condition was included in the list of warnings by secondary symptoms associated with the application of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned that the Janssen vaccine may be associated with risks of Guillain Barre syndrome.

Another setback for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

This seems to be a new setback for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that has faced suspensions in its application due to possible risks in the formation of rare cases of thrombosis.

Now, the FDA has warned about this strange syndrome that affects the nervous system within 42 days of the single dose vaccination.

However, although the vaccine may cause an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintain their recommendation for emergency use.

What is Guillain Barré syndrome?

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological condition in which the immune system the body attacks the nerves.

J&J minimizes risks

According to a statement from Johnson & Johnson, the probability that a person will develop the syndrome after the vaccine is very low.

However, the pharmaceutical company updated its technical data sheet for the Covid-19 vaccine to include important information about these rare cases and the symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine viral vector It has an authorization for emergency use, like all vaccines against Covid-19, as it has been shown to prevent hospitalization and death, even in the face of new, more aggressive variants.

According to the pharmaceutical company, this vaccine “represents an important tool in the global fight against Covid-19.”

FDA identifies 100 cases

The FDA identified 100 cases of people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and subsequently suffered from this rare nervous system condition.

These hundreds of cases were detected among 12.5 million cases of people who have received the Janssen vaccine in the United States.

Of the cases detected, 95 were serious and required hospitalization. There was a reported death.

In most of these people, symptoms began within 42 days of receiving the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine.

What are the symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome?

The drugmaker already includes information on what is Guillain-Barré syndrome? A neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

For people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they recommend seeking medical attention immediately if you develop any of the following symptom:

Weakness or a tingling sensation, especially in the legs or arms, that worsens and spreads to other parts of the body. Dificulty to walk. Difficulty with facial movements, including speaking, chewing, or swallowing. Double vision or inability to move the eyes. Difficulty controlling bladder or bowel function.

The first symptoms are usually weakness and tingling on the limbs.

These sensations can spread rapidly and over time paralyze the entire body.

The most serious form of Guillain-Barré syndrome is considered a medical emergency.

Most people with this condition must be hospitalized for treatment.

A vaccine with difficulties

On February 27 of this year, the FDA issued the Johnson & Johnson (J & J / Janssen) vaccine emergency use authorization.

At the end of last May the company Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland biotech company with a Baltimore factory, destroyed 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines due to accidental contamination of the batch.

On April 13, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was stopped suddenly in the United States by a report linking it to thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome and clots blood with low platelets, rare but serious side effects.

By April 23, the CDC resumed the application of this Covid-19 vaccine, continuing to report on this rare adverse event.

On May 27 of this year, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) authorized this vaccine for emergency use against the Covid-19 disease in Mexico.

In June, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was applied in the country, days after the regulatory body for medical devices of Canada rejected the biological because the drug could be contaminated.

(With information from the FDA, CDC and Johnson & Johnson)