John Wick is an absolute success years ago. Recently, the scriptwriter of the saga, assured that the film is called that way thanks to Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves is practically John wick. He is much more than the character, he represents the entire saga with a presence and impact so undeniable that they are unrivaled. And apparently it was so from the first steps of the franchise, when it had not even begun to promote the first installment. This was discovered thanks to Derek Kolstad, screenwriter who claims that John Wick is named after the actor.

Kolstad, in conversation with Comicbook, has assured that when Keanu Reeves began to talk about his role he kept using his character’s name (John Wick), reason why any other option was discarded at the time of title the film. And they had already opted for another option. “The only reason her name is ‘John Wick’ is because Keanu Reeves kept referring to her that way. The marketing team thought, “Boy, that, for now, it’s about four or five million dollars in free advertising, so it’s ‘John Wick’ instead of Scorn». Now I can’t imagine her as Scorn. “

What will Chapter 4 be called?

John Wick 4, whose release date in the United States is set for May 27, 2022, does not yet have a subtitle in the Parabellum line that accompanies Chapter 3 and Derek Kolstad assures that “he has no idea” what it could be. “Parabellum was a Chadian thing [Stahelski, director de la película] and I love it”.

Apparently, we are going to have to wait for Stahelski to end up finding the key for the next John Wick adventure. Meanwhile, we tell you that this saga will have a spin-off called Ballerina, which already has a director in charge and will focus on a female character.

