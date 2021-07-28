The job offer that outrages Twitter and turns Antonio Recio into a ‘trending topic’

Capture of the tweet with a job offer. (Photo: I’M A WAITER)

Rarely has a job offer so outraged so many people on Twitter. The account Soy Camarero, dedicated to sharing content related to the world of hospitality, has published an outrageous WhatsApp conversation between the owner of a place and a person who aspired to a job.

“They told me that you were looking for a waiter,” says the job seeker to the employer. “I am looking for work and I would like to know a little about the schedule, conditions and others. Greetings ”, he added.

And the conditions are as follows: 12 hours a day, six days a week for 500 euros a month. In addition, the worker has to register as a self-employed person and the tips would be half.

“When could you start?” Asked the businessman. “12 hours a day?” Asked the aspiring waiter in surprise. “Yes, half a day, without overtime,” finished the owner of the premises.

“No thanks, I’m not interested,” the job seeker finally said. The publication with the WhatsApp capture has almost 6,000 shares and more than 14,000 ‘likes’ in one day.

In addition, the repercussion of the offer has been such that Antonio Recio, protagonist of the Telecinco series, La Que Se Avecina, has become a trend in Spain for one of his phrases.

And it is that Recio, known in the fiction of the Caballero brothers for being an exploiter, has made the 12-hour work shift famous and say that it is “part-time.”

