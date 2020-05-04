The last day of work, this year, has invited to consider various realities and aspects, which the coronavirus crisis has highlighted the most: that there are so many good people in the world; that progress must go hand in hand with a domain of nature that is both respect; that we depend on each other; that we are vulnerable and that a society, to be human, needs to be in solidarity.

In the response to the pandemic, the professions related to caring for people stand out above all. Words related to “care” make headlines: accompany, cry, protect, listen … This situation makes us think about the “for what” and the “how far” of any job. In some ways, we understand better that service is the soul of society, which gives meaning to work.

Work is more than a need or a product. The book of Holy Scripture that recounts the origins of humanity indicates that God created man “to work” and care for the world (Genesis 2.15). Work is not a punishment, but the natural situation of the human being in the universe. By working, we establish a relationship with God and with others, and each one can develop better as a person.

The exemplary reaction of so many professionals, believers or not, to the pandemic, has manifested this dimension of service and helps to think that the ultimate recipient of any task or profession is someone with a first and last name, someone with an inalienable dignity. All noble work is ultimately conducive to the task of “caring for people.”

When we try to work well and openly to our neighbor, our work, any work, acquires a completely new meaning and can become a way of meeting God. It does a lot of good to integrate into work, even the most routine, the perspective of the person, which is that of service, which goes beyond what is due to the perceived remuneration.

As already in the early days of Christianity, the potential of every lay person who tries to witness the Gospel, side by side with his colleagues, sharing professional passion, commitment and humanity amidst the present suffering caused by the pandemic, is also now strongly felt. and future uncertainty.

Every Christian is “Church” and, despite his own limitations, in union with Jesus Christ can bring the love of God “into the circulatory stream of society”, in an image used by Saint Josemaría Escrivá, who preached the message of holiness through professional work. Also with our work and our service we can make present the care of God towards each person.

The celebration of May 1 is also a concern for the future, for job insecurity in the short or medium term. Catholics go with special force to the intercession of San José Obrero, so that no one loses hope, that we know how to adjust to the new reality, that they enlighten those who have to make decisions and that they help us understand that work is for the person and not the other way around.

In the coming months or years, it will be important to “remember” what was lived, as Pope Francis asked, and remember that “we realized that we were in the same boat, all fragile and disoriented; but, at the same time, important and necessary, all called to row together ”.

Hopefully this commemoration leads us to wish that the freedom recovered at the end of the confinement is truly a freedom “at the service of others”. The work will then be done, as it is God’s design from the beginning, taking care of the world, first of all, of the people who inhabit it.

The author is prelate of Opus Dei.