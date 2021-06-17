The Jimny who wanted to be a Mercedes G AMG

Turning the Suzuki Jimny into a kind of mini Mercedes G-Class is the wet dream of many owners and fans of the Japanese 4×4. Well, although he is not the first coach to make this idea come true, today we discovered the Liberty Walk kit to make the Jimny look like a scale G-Class AMG. We already know that colors suit you, but no one can deny that the final result of this tuning makes the idea go through your head at least.

The aesthetic similarities between the Jimny and the G-Class, saving dimensions, are more than obvious. and largely the main attraction of both models. That idea of ​​old-school SUVs, with square lines, like a shoe box, make them clear claims within their respective categories. Therefore, and Taking into account the image of the G-Class in its AMG versions, Liberty Walk wanted to transfer that imposing aesthetic to the Jimny.

The way to do it has been through an extensive package of modifications that affects almost the entire model, bringing with it numerous parts made even of carbon fiber to give it that extra exclusivity. The result could not be more similar, being halfway between the AMG stock versions and the preparations manufactured by Brabus, from whom it also seems to take some inspiration.

Front view completely changes to gain width and character, brand new grille, new LED headlights with independent daytime running lights, new front bumpers, a Newly designed bonnet with air intake and in carbon fiber, etc. On the side we find deflectors for the front windows, new wheel arches, front visor, rear spoiler, new mirrors with integrated indicators, specific alloy wheels and even a new exhaust on the left side to achieve the characteristic image of the Gs made by AMG.

The interior does not escape this preparation, meaning the full leather upholstery of the 4 seats, including embroidery in reference to Libery Walk, new floor mats and a new design steering wheel made of carbon fiber and leather that will delight the most demanding. Without yet knowing the prices of this preparation, according to the figures in which Libert Walk and its creations operate, they will not be cheap at all, but in return the preparer promises to make that dream of having a mini G in the garage come true.

And you, would you do something like that to your Suzuki Jimny?