The Quirónsalud Group It participates in 15 clinical trials of the 51 authorized so far by the Ministry of Health to search for alternatives in the fight against the coronavirus. It does this through the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps). The researchers of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation they have a very active role in the development of these studies, since the center participates in 37 research projects, among them 10 of the main clinical trials authorized by the Aemps.

The 15 clinical trials of the 51 authorized so far by the Aemps in which the Quirónsalud Group participates represent close to 30% of the initiatives launched nationwide.

Among the approved clinical trials they stand out for their number and importance those intended to test the efficacy against Covid-19 of drugs already used in the treatment of other pathologies, as well as studies on prophylaxis to prevent infections of the new coronavirus among health professionals and people in contact with those affected.

In addition to the clinical trials authorized by Health, the Quirónsalud Group participates in a total of 54 clinical and observational studies on Covid-19 that today are carried out in various Group centers located in Madrid (Jiménez Díaz Foundation, Quirónsalud University Hospital Madrid, Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital, Infanta Elena University Hospital and Villalba General Hospital, Ruber International Hospital and Ruber Hospital Juan Bravo), Barcelona (Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona, ​​Teknon Medical Center, Hospital Universitari Dexeus, Hospital Universitari Sacrat Cor) and Málaga (Hospital Quirónsalud Málaga).

The vast majority of these studies are being carried out with the group’s own resources, through projects and methodology developed by the professionals of their different hospital centers.

A investigative work The group highlights that it shows the involvement of Quirónsalud and its professionals in the search for results that provide scientific information on new pharmacological and effective treatments, and also more innovative areas such as the potential use of regenerative medicine to combat this viral infection and the application of artificial intelligence to establish new automatic diagnostic techniques that allow making decisions in a much faster and safer way.

Prophylaxis of Covid infection in healthcare professionals is one of the areas of knowledge in which the largest number of hospitals in the group are simultaneously involved, ten in total.

Injection and effects

The magazine ‘The Lancet’ has published one of the most impactful international research initiatives in the world that seeks to seek greater scientific knowledge about the coronavirus infection pandemic and its possible effects on pregnant women.

This international registry that has just started establishes among its intentions the fact of knowing better the course of the disease in pregnant women, as well as being able to estimate in a quantitative way the associated effects of this infection, identifying the specific risk factors so that this Information can be used to define screening strategies in pregnant women.

The results of this research will thus help propose appropriate prevention measures in order to carry out early and direct clinical attention to these women.

Quirónsalud joins this initiative with six of its hospitals in Spain providing the data it collects in its centers and thanks to which it hopes to contribute to creating a robust database on emerging pathogens that can affect pregnancy.

