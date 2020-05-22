The Jiménez Díaz Foundation has obtained the certificado Covid-19 secure protocol ’certificate from Aenor. The badge recognizes the de-escalation process that the hospital has carried out, which it defines as a «Protected and healthy space» for both your staff and patients.

The Jiménez Díaz Foundation thus becomes “a pioneer in this achievement at the regional level, and at the national level within public health.” To grant this certification, the audit company carried out an exhaustive analysis of all the protocols, procedures and measures implemented by the center to minimize the risk of contagion.

Thus, it has focused on the physical environment, security, hygienic, technical, social distancing, organizational measures, monitoring of personnel and control of access and physical condition of patients and relatives, as well as the fact that it is possible to resume their healthcare activity offering healthcare to all patients who may need it, whether or not they are affected by coronavirus, in a safe context.

Furthermore, they have stressed that their personal infection rate Sanitary is below the regional average and they have performed antibody tests on all their staff. Likewise, the management carried out during the crisis, in which beds were always available, exceeding 550; ICU posts, with nearly 100; as well as with protective equipment.

As for the measures for de-escalation, it has been emphasized that these began «by an intense work of disinfection and recovery of all the care spaces used in the pandemic; followed by the organization of the coexistence of positive and negative Covid patients with differentiated and separate care circuits, protection and safety measures, and availability of all the necessary protective equipment ”.

Care activity resumes progressively

Finally, the hospital has progressively resumed its programmable and non-delayed healthcare activity, which has not been totally paralyzed at any time during the crisis, since there have always been processes that have had to attend in person depending on the need and urgency of each case, maintaining services such as Oncology, dialysis and urgent surgery.

From the Jiménez Díaz Foundation they have guaranteed that the achievement of this certification guarantees “the confidence of their patients, confirms the commitment of the Madrid hospital in its fight against Covid-19 and with the security of healthcare that it offers in a new context more demanding in terms of prevention, cleaning, effective management and organization “and they have assured that” it encourages you to continue working in the same direction so that anyone with an illness or health problem knows that they can and should receive health care in a safe place ».

Along with the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, the other three public hospitals managed by Quirónsalud in the Community of Madrid, the university hospitals Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles), Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) and General de Villalba (Collado Villalba), have also obtained this certification, making these four centers the first publics in Spain to obtain it and be endorsed, as well as safe hospitals against Covid-19.