The jewelery sector has found in the digital world the perfect opportunity to maintain its commercial activity -even increase it- despite the restrictions applied by the state of alarm. Customers can continue shopping on traditional online channels (web pages), but they can also do so thanks to live virtual care applications.

This last option is chosen by Chocrón Joyeros, the firm founded in 1948 specialized in luxury watches and jewelry. As explained to this newspaper Moisés Chocrón, CEO of the firm, they have developed a virtual counter so that customers who do not physically go to the store can receive fully personalized virtual attention. The jewelry store also fully maintains its page where it offers detailed information of each product.

Companies in the sector are also redoubling their commitment to social networks, apps or newsletters where they offer their products and maintain direct and close contact with their customers. Knowing that the user shopping experience is changing, many companies are investing in improving the security of their web platforms. Getting the user to trust online shopping is crucial for the business.

Madrid’s Golden Mile opens on Monday

On the other hand, the luxury firms Bvlgari, Cartier, Panerai, Loro Piana, Nicols, IWC, Chaumet, Entredós Antigüedades and Tiffany & Co. are preparing to open their stores in the ‘golden mile’ of Madrid from this Monday 11 of May. They will do so according to the measures established by the health authorities for phase 0.

“We will open with every effort to ensure a shopping and visiting experience with all the required protocols. Our doors will be opening so that the public can enjoy their stay in stores with confidence, “they have said from the Madrid Luxury District association.