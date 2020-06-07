The commitment to young talents is becoming the trend most used by clubs to counter high price inflation during the transfer market. Therefore, every time a young promise appears, several teams launch their networks in search of an opportunity that can benefit them in the coming years.

06/04/2020

Act at 17:20

CEST

SPORT.es

One of the continents where the most talent is generated is Africa. Many players come to Europe in search of an opportunity after years of hard work. There are already many African players who have made a name for themselves on the world scene and there are several who are knocking on the door. One of the last names to appear is that of Abel Kanyamuna. This is the first player from Zambia to play for a team in Italy. He is currently doing it in the Cagliari subsidiary, where he has played 20 games and was being one of the most prominent before the stoppage due to the coronavirus.

Kanyamuna plays of defensive pivot and by its conditions it remembers Kanté. There are several clubs that have been interested to get their hiring since in a few days they turn 18 and they can sign their first professional contract. At Cagliari they intend to extend their contract but they are aware that the competition will be tough for a player who has the conditions to succeed in the near future.